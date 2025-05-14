The NFL will reveal its complete 2025 schedule on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Central time on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and the NFL+ streaming service. Several games have already been announced, including the season opener between the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4.
The league also released the schedule for a record seven international games, with the Vikings becoming the first team to play back-to-back games in two foreign countries.
The Vikings will be the road team against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Dublin on Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m. Then they will return to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the third time in four years to play the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m.
Here’s what else we know about the Vikings’ 2025 schedule:
- They will play the whole AFC North and NFC East and, as the 2024 runner-up in the NFC North, will face the second-place teams in the AFC West, NFC West and NFC South.
- Though they are playing two games abroad, the Vikings kept all eight of their home games at U.S. Bank Stadium, where they will face the Bears, Lions, Packers, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Commanders and Falcons.
- Their seven remaining road games are against the Bears, Lions, Packers, Giants, Cowboys, Seahawks and Chargers.
- Seven of their 2025 opponents were in the playoffs last season: Detroit, Green Bay, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, NFC runner-up Washington and defending champion Philadelphia.
Check back here throughout the day for live updates and analysis of the Vikings’ 2025 schedule:
