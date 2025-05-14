Vikings

The Vikings will also be in Dublin to play the Steelers in Week 4 and in London to face the Browns in Week 5. Check back here for updates on Minnesota’s 2025 schedule.

By Ben Goessling,

Andrew Krammer and

Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 2:03PM
Vikings fans will get to return to London and travel to Dublin, New York, Los Angeles and Seattle, among other places, during the 2025 NFL season. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The NFL will reveal its complete 2025 schedule on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Central time on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and the NFL+ streaming service. Several games have already been announced, including the season opener between the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4.

The league also released the schedule for a record seven international games, with the Vikings becoming the first team to play back-to-back games in two foreign countries.

The Vikings will be the road team against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Dublin on Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m. Then they will return to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the third time in four years to play the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Here’s what else we know about the Vikings’ 2025 schedule:

  • They will play the whole AFC North and NFC East and, as the 2024 runner-up in the NFC North, will face the second-place teams in the AFC West, NFC West and NFC South.
    • Though they are playing two games abroad, the Vikings kept all eight of their home games at U.S. Bank Stadium, where they will face the Bears, Lions, Packers, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Commanders and Falcons.
      • Their seven remaining road games are against the Bears, Lions, Packers, Giants, Cowboys, Seahawks and Chargers.
        • Seven of their 2025 opponents were in the playoffs last season: Detroit, Green Bay, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, NFC runner-up Washington and defending champion Philadelphia.

          Check back here throughout the day for live updates and analysis of the Vikings’ 2025 schedule:

          To get Ben Goessling's exclusive analysis of the Vikings' 2025 schedule in your inbox on Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter.

          Ben Goessling

          Sports reporter

          Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

          Andrew Krammer

          Reporter

          Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

          Emily Leiker

          Sports Reporter

          Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

