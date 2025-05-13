Vikings will play in Dublin and London on back-to-back weekends during 2025 NFL season

Since they first ventured across the Atlantic Ocean to play in London 12 years ago, the Vikings have made little secret of their openness to playing internationally. They’ll do so for the fifth — and sixth — time this fall, as part of an unprecedented NFL schedule arrangement.
The Vikings will play in Dublin and London on back-to-back weekends this fall, after the NFL announced on Tuesday morning Minnesota will be the road team for the Steelers’ game in Ireland on Sept. 28 (8:30 a.m. Central time) and the Browns’ game in England on Oct. 5 (8:30 a.m.).
The Vikings and Pittsburgh will meet at Dublin’s Croke Park rugby stadium in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland. Then, the Vikings will return to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the third time in four years to play Cleveland.
The Jaguars have played in London in back-to-back weeks each of the past two years, giving up a home game while playing once as the road team. The Vikings, however, will be the first team to play back-to-back international games in two different countries.
“Playing in Ireland’s first-ever NFL game is an opportunity to introduce new fans to the Minnesota Vikings and help the league continue to make the game of football more accessible globally,” said Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf said in a statement released by the team. “To do so against a storied franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers adds a unique challenge that makes this even more special. We are honored to be selected for this historic game and will be anxious to see what promises to be an electric game day environment in Croke Park.”
Chatter about the arrangement had picked up in recent weeks, after sources said at the NFL owners meetings that the Steelers preferred to keep their game against the Packers — who have international marketing rights in London and were a popular candidate for the Ireland game — in Pittsburgh. The Vikings, who have marketing rights in the United Kingdom and have played in London more than any other team besides the Jaguars and Dolphins, became a front-runner for the games, given the fact they were scheduled to face both the Steelers and the Browns on the road this year.
“Our experiences in London have always been memorable, so to return in 2025 as the first team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries was something we could not pass up,” Wilf said.
The Vikings are 4-0 in regular-season games in London, winning twice in the past three years under Kevin O’Connell, but the extended stay will present some logistical challenges. If the Vikings need to sign a player between games, for example, they’ll have to get the player to the U.K. and acclimated to the team quickly. In 2022, Vikings safety Lewis Cine stayed in London after sustaining a compound leg fracture during a win over the Saints; if the Vikings have a player sustain a major injury during one of the two international games, they’ll have to put plans in place for the player’s medical care while they switch countries.