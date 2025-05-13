Vikings will play in Dublin and London on back-to-back weekends during 2025 NFL season

It’s expected the team will stay overseas between games rather than returning to Minnesota, so the Vikings could spend most of the week practicing in London after the game against the Steelers in Dublin. Before their wins over the Saints in 2022 and the Jets in 2024, the Vikings arrived in London late in the week, opting to spend as much time in Minnesota as possible before a brief stretch of time to get acclimated to the six-hour time difference. This time, the extended stay could give them a slight advantage over the Browns in the second game, if the Vikings’ practice overseas means they’re better prepared for the time change than Cleveland is.