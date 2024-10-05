Vikings are back in London again, pitching the joys of the NFL

“It’s very competitive,” he added. “Our rules are set up that, you know, really, every single training camp, every fan base, should feel like we’ve got a chance this year to do something special. And then the best part is we roll it out 17 times and see what happens from there. So hopefully we continue to get more and more opportunities worldwide. But I know how special this area of the world is, and the London games have been such a phenomenal thing for our league. And we hope to continue to grow, not only our fan base, but [the] opportunities to come.”