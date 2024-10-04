Vikings-Jets preview and prediction: Is one last win over Aaron Rodgers in the cards?

Vikings face Rodgers one more time: Though the Jets game, technically the ninth home game on the Vikings’ schedule, always made sense as the one the team would transfer to London, it means fans at U.S. Bank Stadium will miss out on what could be their final chance to hurl invective at Rodgers. The Jets won’t travel to Minnesota again until 2028 at the earliest, so unless Rodgers finishes his career with another team, this could be the last time the Vikings see him. He hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a game since Dec. 12, 2021, and he struggled on a rainy day against the Broncos last week, but the Vikings say they still see plenty of the old Rodgers. “As special of a thrower of a football as maybe we’ve seen,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “And he’s a super computer that sees everything and has the ability to check and get to whatever he wants to get to.”