International tourists killed in vehicle crash were among millions drawn to the Yellowstone area

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The deaths of six, and possibly seven, foreign nationals in a fiery van crash in eastern Idaho are a reminder that the visitors who throng to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks from around the world travel on scenic byways that can be as dangerous as the region's grizzly bears and boiling hot pools.
The van collided with a pickup truck Thursday on a highway just west of Yellowstone. Both vehicles caught fire, and the survivors were taken to hospitals with injuries, according to police. The tourists who were killed were from Italy and China, officials said.
Where the van was coming from and going also was unknown. Some Yellowstone roads, including the one south of Old Faithful — the park's most famous geyser — were still closed after the snowy winter.
The highway where the accident happened south of West Yellowstone, Montana, offers a way to get between Yellowstone and Grand Teton at this time of year, before a north-south route is plowed and the park fully opens for summer.
National parks including the world's first, Yellowstone, draw visitors from worldwide
According to the most recent data from the International Trade Administration, 36% of international visitors who arrived to the U.S. by air listed visits to national parks and national monuments as their top leisure activity while in the U.S.
Seventeen percent of Yellowstone's visitors came from other countries in 2016, according to a park visitor use study with the most recent comprehensive data available.
Visitors from Europe and Asia accounted for the majority of travelers from outside the U.S., with 34% from China, 11% from Italy and 10% from Canada.