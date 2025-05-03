Backpacking Denali National Park, without trails or a plan

The sense of total isolation felt rejuvenating as I hopped off the hiker bus in the heart of Denali National Park.
My two cousins and I were 43 miles from our car, dropped alone in the Alaskan wilderness in August for a four-day, three-night backpacking adventure with no trails and no concrete plan of where to go.
Denali — the gigantic park that is home to America’s highest peak, federally known as Mount McKinley — had fascinated me for years because of its backcountry format. The park places hikers in the middle of nowhere, forcing them to improvise their route since there are no established paths.
There were no official campsites, and for 95% of the time not another human in sight. Our only task each day was to wander the tundra and admire the mountainous landscape, picking intriguing natural landmarks in the distance as targets for our next destination.
After driving up from Anchorage and taking the 6:30 a.m. bus, we asked the driver to stop at the farthest accessible stretch of the Park Road — which turned out to be Ghiglione Bridge at mile 41 — and we were off into the unknown. It felt akin to Christopher McCandless’ Alaskan adventure chronicled in the iconic Jon Krakauer book “Into the Wild,” minus the part where he starves to death.
For someone who gets masochistic joy out of backpacking — where you’re carrying a 35-plus-pound pack at all times — Denali was right up my alley, since there’s the added difficulty of no trails. Every day I felt a tad more accomplished as we navigated through an unknown environment without a clue of what we would find.
Challenges and rewards
The terrain ran the gamut from gravel riverbeds that were easier to traverse, to swampy marshlands, to a dense shrub landscape. The willow shrubs were more nerve-wracking because there was a chance we could surprise a hidden grizzly bear as we pushed through, yelling, “Hey, bear!”
Luckily, we did not come across any until we were back on the return bus. However, we did encounter the skull of a big-horned sheep and its two spiral-shaped horns, complete with blood stains and bite marks, near our first campsite.