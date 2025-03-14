Minnesotans avoided crowds but saw lions and much more on a dream safari

We kept a log of animals. We learned about birds, trees, fauna and how the landscape changes with elevation and the seasons. We found out that only 30% of lion hunts result in a successful kill, and that a zebra will feed a family of five lions for two or three days. And that hippos secrete an oil that protects their sensitive skin for a few hours while they forage on land for the 80-plus pounds of grass that adults eat daily. They poop in the water, and baby crocodiles subsist on that excrement until they grow big enough to attack hippo babies. I learned that vervet monkeys like to get into tourists’ vehicles when one jumped at my open window, causing me to shriek.