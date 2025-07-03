History Theatre announces an abrupt leadership change

That was quick.
After just two years at the helm, Richard D. Thompson is stepping down as artistic director at the History Theatre. The abrupt change was announced Thursday, a day after Thompson turned 68.
“The best thing about these past two years has been giving artists a platform and the space to work,” Thompson said. “It has been the honor of my life to lead this remarkable institution and work with such a talented team.”
Thompson, a Minneapolis native who came to the St. Paul playhouse after decades as a freelance director, left office two weeks ago.
The board praised Thompson’s “visionary leadership,” noting his “deep commitment to telling powerful, inclusive stories.”
“Richard’s impact on History Theatre has been nothing short of transformative,” board president John Sebastian said in a statement. “We are grateful for the vision he shared with us and proud of all that was accomplished during his tenure.”
Thompson, who joined the playhouse in January 2023, has been a mainstay of Twin Cities theater for decades, including directing shows at the Children’s Theatre Company and Penumbra Theatre.
In the 1990s, he served for five years as associate producer and general manager of Penumbra. He compared the administrative work as the History Theatre leader to that period.