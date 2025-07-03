A look at the 2025 and 2026 high school football districts

The Minnesota State High School League released the new football districts and sub-districts for 2025 and 2026.
You can view the 2024 districts here.
This year, notable district changes include Moorhead — now a 6A school — leaving the Northstar North district, which included Alexandria, and being placed in the Metro West, which includes Maple Grove, Edina, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
The MSHSL requires that teams play a full district schedule to be playoff eligible. Once sub-district opponents are scheduled, to fill out the regular-season schedule, teams will have cross-over games with teams from another sub-district within the same district, or with permission from the MSHSL’s placement committee, games can be played against teams from other districts.
9-North
North: Big Fork, Blackduck, Cook County, Littlefork/Big Falls, Northwoods, Northome/Keller, Silver Bay, South Ridge
South: Bertha-Hewitt, Carlton/Wrenshall, Cromwell-Floodwood, McGregor, Mille Lacs, Ogilvie, Sebeka, Verndale
9-South
East: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, Grand Meadow, Houston, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellog
West: Adrian/Ellsworth, Bethlehem Academy, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, Cedar Mountain, Edgerton, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, Hills-Beaver Creek, Mountain Lake Area, New Ulm Cathedral, Nicollet, Red Rock Central, Renville County West, Wabasso, Westbrook-Walnut Grove