High Schools

A look at the 2025 and 2026 high school football districts

Teams are assigned to districts every two years by the MSHSL. Changes in districts mean some football teams will have different opponents the next two years.

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 5:52PM
Maple Grove, which won the Class 6A state football title last season, leaves the Metro North to join the Metro West district which already includes Minnetonka, Edina and Eden Prairie. Also joining the Metro West is Moorhead, which moved up to Class 6A from 5A. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota State High School League released the new football districts and sub-districts for 2025 and 2026.

This year, notable district changes include Moorhead — now a 6A school — leaving the Northstar North district, which included Alexandria, and being placed in the Metro West, which includes Maple Grove, Edina, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.

The MSHSL requires that teams play a full district schedule to be playoff eligible. Once sub-district opponents are scheduled, to fill out the regular-season schedule, teams will have cross-over games with teams from another sub-district within the same district, or with permission from the MSHSL’s placement committee, games can be played against teams from other districts.

9-North

North: Big Fork, Blackduck, Cook County, Littlefork/Big Falls, Northwoods, Northome/Keller, Silver Bay, South Ridge

South: Bertha-Hewitt, Carlton/Wrenshall, Cromwell-Floodwood, McGregor, Mille Lacs, Ogilvie, Sebeka, Verndale

9-South

East: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, Grand Meadow, Houston, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellog

West: Adrian/Ellsworth, Bethlehem Academy, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, Cedar Mountain, Edgerton, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, Hills-Beaver Creek, Mountain Lake Area, New Ulm Cathedral, Nicollet, Red Rock Central, Renville County West, Wabasso, Westbrook-Walnut Grove

9-West

North: Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Fertile-Beltrami, Fosston, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, Kittson County Central, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, Northern Freeze, Stephen-Argyle Central, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, Win-E-Mac

South: Border West, Hancock, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Ortonville, Rothsay, Underwood

Metro

East: East Ridge, Forest Lake, Mounds View, Stillwater, White Bear Lake, Woodbury

Maroon: Coon Rapids, Eastview, Hopkins, Park of Cottage Grove, Roseville

North: Andover, Anoka, Blaine, Centennial, Champlin Park, Osseo, Rogers

South: Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Prior Lake, Rosemount, Shakopee

West: Eden Prairie, Edina, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Moorhead, St. Michael-Albertville, Wayzata

Mid Northwest

North: Barnesville, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Hawley, Perham, Pillager, Staples-Motley

Central: Breckenridge, Frazee, Lake Park-Audubon, Menahga, New York Mills, Otter Tail Central, Parkers Prairie, Wadena-Deer Creek

Gold: Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, Benson, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Browerville, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Maple Lake, Upsala/Swanville, West Central Area

North Central: Bagley, Cass Lake, Nevis, Park Christian, Pine River-Backus, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

Red: East Grand Forks, Park Rapids, Pelican Rapids, Roseau, Thief River Falls, Warroad

Valley Plains West: Ada-Borup-West, Crookston, Mahnomen/Waubun, Polk County West, Red Lake, Red Lake County

Mid South

Brown: Jackson County Central, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, Le Sueur-Henderson, Luverne, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Pipestone, Sibley East, Windom

Gold: Cleveland, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Lester Prairie, Madelia, Mayer Lutheran, Murray County West, St. James

Purple: BOLD, Murray County Central, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

Silver: Blooming Prairie, Blue Earth, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Maple River, Medford, St. Clair-Loyola, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Teal: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Eden Valley-Watkins, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sundburg, Kimball, Paynesville, Redwood Valley, St. Cloud Cathedral

White: Canby, Dawson-Boyd, Lac Qui Parle Valley, Lakeview, MACCRAY, Minneota, Yellow Medicine East

Mid West Central

Black: Dassel-Cokato, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Litchfield, Montevideo, Morris, New London-Spicer

Blue: Holdingford, Melrose, Minnewaska, Osakis, Royalton, Sauk Centre

Copper: Annandale, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Holy Family, Jordan, Rockford, Watertown-Mayer

White: Albany, Foley, Little Falls, Milaca, Pierz, St. Cloud Apollo

Northeast

Blue: Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Hinkley-Finlayson, International Falls, Mesabi East, Moose Lake/Willow River, Rush City

Red: Cloquet, Duluth Denfeld, Duluth East, Grand Rapids, Hermantown, North Branch, Rock Ridge

Silver: Barnum, Braham, Cherry, Chisholm, Deer River, East Central, Ely/Northeast Range, Mountain Iron-Buhl

White: Esko, Hibbing, Mora, Pequot Lakes, Pine City, Proctor, Two Harbors/Duluth Marshall

Northstar

East-Gold: Cretin-Derham Hall, Bloomington Jefferson, Bloomington Kennedy, Mahtomedi, St. Louis Park, Tartan

East-Maroon: Apple Valley, Burnsville, Hastings, St. Thomas Academy, Two Rivers

North: Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd, Sartell, Sauk Rapids-Rice

South-Gold: Chanhassen, Chaska, Mankato East, Mankato West, Waconia

South-Maroon: New Prague, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo

West-Gold: Cambridge-Isanti, Elk River, Monticello, St. Francis

West-Maroon: Armstrong, Cooper, Buffalo, Irondale, Park Center, Spring Lake Park

Skyway

Brass: Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville, Winona

Brass: Big Lake, Delano, Mound Westonka, Orono, Providence Academy, Zimmerman

Copper: Hutchinson, Marshall, Rocori, Willmar

Gold: Benilde-St. Margaret’s, DeLaSalle, Holy Angels, Richfield, SMB

Maroon: Columbia Heights, Fridley, St. Anthony, Totino-Grace

Orange: Breck, Brooklyn Center, Concordia Academy, St. Agnes, St. Croix Lutheran

Platinum: Becker, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Princeton, St. Cloud Tech

Silver: Minneapolis Edison, PACT, Spectrum, Twin Cities Charter

TC-Blue: Minneapolis Camden, Minneapolis North, Minneapolis South/Roosevelt, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis Washburn

TC-Red: St. Paul Central, St. Paul Como, St. Paul Johnson, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt, St. Paul Highland Park

Yellow: Chisago Lakes, Hill-Murray, North St. Paul, Simley, South St. Paul

Southeast Central

Black: Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Norwood Young America, Randolph

Blue: Cotter/Hope Academy, La Crescent/Hokah, Lake City, Pine Island, Plainville-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Red: Albert Lea, Austin, Belle Plaine, Fairmont, New Ulm, St. Peter, Tri-City United, Waseca, Worthington

Yellow: Caledonia, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Rochester Lourdes, Rushford-Peterson, St. Charles, Triton

