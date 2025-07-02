Trump administration withholds school funding, spelling uncertainty for Minnesota budgets

The Trump administration is withholding more than $6 billion in funding to the nation’s schools — adding uncertainty to the already stressed budgets of Minnesota school districts.
At risk are tens of millions of already-approved dollars for the instruction of English language learners, plus teacher training, after-school opportunities and adult basic education programs across Minnesota. Children of migrant farm workers and fishing families could lose out, too.
In an update to districts Tuesday, Minnesota Department of Education lobbyist Adosh Unni wrote that the Trump administration informed all states Monday that the funding was under review, despite Congressional action authorizing the aid to be released July 1.
School districts across Minnesota recently approved their budgets, so they might have to reopen them if the money doesn’t come through.
The potential upheaval comes on the heels of widespread school cuts and teacher layoffs and as districts make moves to ask voters for more money — via property taxes — in November.
Education Minnesota, the state teachers union, estimates that districts across the state stand to lose up to $67 million in the freeze, which the union says represents something more than another cut.
“This is not just a budget cut — it’s an assault on the rule of law and our commitment to every child’s right to a quality education,” union president Monica Byron said in a statement Tuesday.
The Trump administration signaled its intent months ago to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. It has since then said it wants school spending to align with Trump’s priorities.