Billions in grants for summer school, English instruction delayed during Trump administration review

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is withholding more than $6 billion in federal grants for afterschool and summer programs, English language instruction, adult literacy and more as part of a review to ensure grants align with President Donald Trump's priorities.
The move leaves states and schools in limbo as they budget for programs this summer and in the upcoming school year, introducing new uncertainty about when — or if — they will receive the money. It also sets the stage for a clash with Democrats, who say the administration is flouting the law by holding back money Congress appropriated.
Without the money, schools say they won't be able to provide free or affordable afterschool care for low-income kids while their parents work, and they may not be able to hire staff to teach children who are learning English.
Programs that rely on the funding were expecting it to be distributed July 1, but an Education Department notice issued Monday announced the money would not be released while the programs are under review. The department did not provide a timeline and warned ''decisions have not yet been made'' on grants for the upcoming school year.
''The Department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the President's priorities and the Department's statutory responsibilities,'' Education Department officials wrote in the notice, which was obtained by The Associated Press.
The department referred questions to the Office of Management and Budget, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Some advocates fear the grants are being targeted for elimination, which could force schools to cut programs and teachers. Trump's 2026 budget proposal called for Congress to zero out all of the programs under review, signaling the administration sees them as unnecessary.
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., pressed the administration to spend the money as Congress intended.