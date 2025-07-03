Two dozen Hmong men who have lived in Minnesota for decades are being held in Minnesota and Iowa jails awaiting deportation, according to the executive director of a Twin Cities-based Hmong advocacy organization.
The St. Paul field office for Homeland Security Investigations recently posted on X the names and arrest photos of men from Laos or Thailand that the agency said were living in the country illegally and had a criminal record. The posts said most are in their 40s and labeled them convicted sex offenders.
The arrests come during a time of stepped-up immigration enforcement by President Donald Trump’s administration. While national attention has focused on California after last month’s Los Angeles protests in the wake of several immigration raids, Minnesota has seen an increase in arrests as well.
In the first five months of the Trump administration, 732 ICE arrests were conducted in Minnesota, nearly equal the total from all of 2024, according to the Deportation Data Project.
“A dangerous alien is off the streets. 43 y/o Chia Neng Vue from Laos - a convicted sex offender for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct,” read one of the recent Homeland Security X posts.
But some members of the Twin Cities’ Hmong community, at 80,000 the largest urban Hmong population in the country, paint the deportations in a more nuanced way.
Chia Vue, for example, has a criminal record. As a minor, he was convicted as an adult in 1998 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony for the benefit of a gang. He was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He’s had several other convictions, mostly for firearms-related charges, since then. All his convictions are more than a decade old.
A GoFundMe page for his family describes him more sympathetically: A refugee who came to the United States at 4 and was orphaned before he began elementary school. A troubled teen and young adult who served prison time and had his immigration documents confiscated. A man who has since “changed to a completely different person,” according to his brother’s GoFundMe post. He’s a married father of five kids age 3 to 17 and an avid gardener who owns a business selling plants, according to a family friend.