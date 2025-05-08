Hmong Americans visit Long Tieng, CIA military base during ‘Secret War’

This was Hmong driver Cha Ger Mua’s second time in Long Tieng, having taken one group of Hmong tourists from Minnesota there the year before. When the Communists gained control, his parents fled the base and hid in the jungle, believing in vain that Vang Pao would return. They emerged four years later, forced to accept the new regime. The family landed in a Thai refugee camp in the late 1980s, and a man there took $2,000 from them with false promises that he could get them to the United States. Mua’s family resigned themselves to life back in Laos. He remarked that the economy was “very bad.”