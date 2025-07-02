Travel

Travel Troubleshooter: Airline is required to pay for delay in Europe, so where’s the money?

American Airlines owes compensation for a 14-hour flight delay in London, but never pays.

Travel Troubleshooter
July 2, 2025 at 12:00PM
Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, Dec. 12, 2014. London's airspace was closed today due to what authorities say was a computer failure at one of Britain's two air traffic control centres. Britain's national air traffic body says the computer problem that touched off troubles in the system has been fixed and it is in the process of returning to normal operations. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport in London. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Q: My wife and I were scheduled to fly from London Heathrow to Chicago O’Hare on American Airlines a few months ago. The flight was delayed by 14 hours. While we waited for the flight, American Airlines provided a hotel room and meals, as well as a pamphlet explaining our right to collect $652 per person for the delay.

When we returned home, we contacted American Airlines’ customer service, and it again confirmed that we would receive compensation. After not hearing anything, we contacted the airline again, and a representative claimed to have issued checks. We never received them.

The airline has stopped responding to our inquiries. Can you help?

A: That’s some delay you had. American Airlines did the right thing by providing you with food and overnight accommodations, but you should have also received your legal compensation.

American is obligated to pay you under the Air Passengers Rights Regulation, a European Union law that protects air passengers’ rights. Under this regulation, passengers are entitled to compensation for delays of three hours or more, depending on the distance of the flight. Your flight was from the United Kingdom, where the rules are similar to those in the rest of Europe.

Fortunately, you received a promise in writing from American. (By the way, you did a great job with keeping a paper trail that shows you were owed the money.) When you contacted American, an agent confirmed your request and said that you would receive compensation. Then you followed up, and the agent said the checks were issued, but you never received them. The airline then stopped responding to your requests.

What’s going on? Unfortunately, the European consumer regulations have no provision for requiring a timely payout of compensation. So, American could have theoretically waited as long as it wanted to before sending you the checks. I know, it’s a big loophole — and the reason God made consumer advocates.

How do you speed things up? Calling can be helpful, but sending a brief, polite email to one of the American Airlines executive contacts might have done the trick. I list all of them on my consumer advocacy site, elliott.org.

I contacted American Airlines on your behalf. The airline investigated your case and found that it had made a mistake. The checks were issued but never delivered. American Airlines canceled the old checks and reissued new ones. You received the money a few weeks later.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or via elliottadvocacy.org/help.

about the writer

about the writer

Christopher Elliott

Travel Troubleshooter

More from Travel

See More

Travel

Travel Troubleshooter: Airline is required to pay for delay in Europe, so where’s the money?

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, Dec. 12, 2014. London's airspace was closed today due to what authorities say was a computer failure at one of Britain's two air traffic control centres. Britain's national air traffic body says the computer problem that touched off troubles in the system has been fixed and it is in the process of returning to normal operations. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

American Airlines owes compensation for a 14-hour flight delay in London, but never pays.

Books

Review: Minneapolis writer studies Paris, one world expo at a time

Staff headshot
Alicia Eler
photo depicts the grand arch at the entrance to the World Exposition in Paris in 1900

Travel

Epic Universe is epic: A review of Universal's new Orlando theme park

card image