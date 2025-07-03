How to spend a summer weekend in Grand Rapids, Minn.

On Sunday, my mom and I played a round at Pokegama Golf Course, which overlooks the lake’s north end and is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Families were out in full force, with dads and kids practicing putts on the green, while we kicked off our day with Bloody Marys from the clubhouse. The course is part of the Grand Lakes of Golf Courses, a trio of championship-level courses in the area that also includes Sugarbrooke and Eagle Ridge. We spent a few hours making our way through the scenic links, with tree-lined fairways, glimpses of the lake and enough challenge to keep things interesting. It was a relaxed round, mostly for enjoying the sunshine and quality time together.