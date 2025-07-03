How to spend a summer weekend in Grand Rapids, Minn.

When I tell people that my mom’s side of the family is from Grand Rapids, I often have to clarify that I mean Grand Rapids, Minn. — not Michigan.
Three hours north of the Twin Cities, Grand Rapids is one of several small towns that dot the Mesabi Iron Range. It’s most famous for being the birthplace of Judy Garland — with the Judy Garland Museum based in her restored 1920s home — and for being a destination for outdoor adventure. In addition to its 11,000 residents, plenty of outdoor enthusiasts visit for fishing, hiking in Chippewa National Forest or exploring mountain biking trails along the Mesabi Trail or at Tioga Recreation Area.
When I was a kid in the Twin Cities, summer weekends meant loading up the car and heading north to spend time with family. When the weather was good, we tubed behind the boat on Pokegama Lake, built stick forts in the woods and picked strawberries and blueberries at Lavalier’s Berry Patch. When it rained, we’d spend afternoons at the Children’s Discovery Museum or doing crafts at Grandma’s house in town.
These days, between work commitments, weddings and baby showers, it’s harder to find open weekends to visit Grand Rapids. But this June, I carved out a few days to head up to the lake.
After work on a Friday, my sister, mom and I began the familiar drive north and pulled into the family cabin just in time for burgers and brats on the grill. On Saturday morning, my dad and uncle headed out fishing, so the girls headed into town. Downtown Grand Rapids is always changing, with new stores and restaurants opening, but we still have our go-to spots.
Downtown jaunt
Our first stop was Old Central School, a stately brick building in the center of town where my grandparents attended grade school. It opened in 1895 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places nearly 100 years later. A yellow brick road curves around the school sign, an homage to Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.” The building houses small shops and artists’ studios, with stairwells lined by painted scenes depicting moments from Grand Rapids history. We made a mental note to come back to Charmed Custom Candles, a space upstairs where visitors can make their own candles with scents like amber, rose and espresso.
One of my other favorite places is the MacRostie Art Center, just across the street from the old school, where rotating exhibits highlight northern Minnesota artists. The gallery is featuring the exhibition “As History Repeats Itself” by Nathan Bray through July 25. I wandered through the space, taking in his pottery pieces emblazoned with neon quotes from Elie Wiesel, Malcolm X, Woody Guthrie and other cultural icons. In the back studio, visitors moved quietly in and out, participating in a free public painting activity.
We popped into Lake & Company, a lifestyle shop stocked with lake day essentials, and the Evergreen Collective, which has a little bit of everything — throw pillows, dish towels and other rustic home decor items. Down the road, we checked out the new Wildflower Bookshop, a cozy indie bookstore with beach reads and baby books galore.