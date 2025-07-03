Midwest Travel

How to spend a summer weekend in Grand Rapids, Minn.

Discover lakes, restaurants, shops and a golf course anniversary in this gateway to the North.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 1:00PM
From left, Bob Timmons, Aaron Hautala and Sarah Ciochetto cycle over a bridge crossing the Prairie River on the Mesabi Trail in Grand Rapids. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When I tell people that my mom’s side of the family is from Grand Rapids, I often have to clarify that I mean Grand Rapids, Minn. — not Michigan.

Three hours north of the Twin Cities, Grand Rapids is one of several small towns that dot the Mesabi Iron Range. It’s most famous for being the birthplace of Judy Garland — with the Judy Garland Museum based in her restored 1920s home — and for being a destination for outdoor adventure. In addition to its 11,000 residents, plenty of outdoor enthusiasts visit for fishing, hiking in Chippewa National Forest or exploring mountain biking trails along the Mesabi Trail or at Tioga Recreation Area.

When I was a kid in the Twin Cities, summer weekends meant loading up the car and heading north to spend time with family. When the weather was good, we tubed behind the boat on Pokegama Lake, built stick forts in the woods and picked strawberries and blueberries at Lavalier’s Berry Patch. When it rained, we’d spend afternoons at the Children’s Discovery Museum or doing crafts at Grandma’s house in town.

These days, between work commitments, weddings and baby showers, it’s harder to find open weekends to visit Grand Rapids. But this June, I carved out a few days to head up to the lake.

After work on a Friday, my sister, mom and I began the familiar drive north and pulled into the family cabin just in time for burgers and brats on the grill. On Saturday morning, my dad and uncle headed out fishing, so the girls headed into town. Downtown Grand Rapids is always changing, with new stores and restaurants opening, but we still have our go-to spots.

People photograph Judy Garland's red ruby slippers in the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii)

Downtown jaunt

Our first stop was Old Central School, a stately brick building in the center of town where my grandparents attended grade school. It opened in 1895 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places nearly 100 years later. A yellow brick road curves around the school sign, an homage to Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.” The building houses small shops and artists’ studios, with stairwells lined by painted scenes depicting moments from Grand Rapids history. We made a mental note to come back to Charmed Custom Candles, a space upstairs where visitors can make their own candles with scents like amber, rose and espresso.

One of my other favorite places is the MacRostie Art Center, just across the street from the old school, where rotating exhibits highlight northern Minnesota artists. The gallery is featuring the exhibition “As History Repeats Itself” by Nathan Bray through July 25. I wandered through the space, taking in his pottery pieces emblazoned with neon quotes from Elie Wiesel, Malcolm X, Woody Guthrie and other cultural icons. In the back studio, visitors moved quietly in and out, participating in a free public painting activity.

We popped into Lake & Company, a lifestyle shop stocked with lake day essentials, and the Evergreen Collective, which has a little bit of everything — throw pillows, dish towels and other rustic home decor items. Down the road, we checked out the new Wildflower Bookshop, a cozy indie bookstore with beach reads and baby books galore.

Lake + Company store in Grand Rapids, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It wouldn’t be a trip to Grand Rapids without a stop at Rapids Brewing Co. We’re often here to enjoy dinner and live music covers from ’70s rock bands, paired with my summer standby: a crisp, citrusy RBC Shandy. On this particular Saturday afternoon, we shared the Italian Stallion pizza, the smash burger and Korean tacos. All delicious, as usual.

Rapids Brewing Co. in downtown Grand Rapids, Minn. (Visit Grand Rapids/Visit Grand Rapids)

Soon we’ll have even more dining options downtown. Ledger & Ladle, from the same ownership as Rapids Brewing, and The Pines are seasonal fine dining restaurants set to open this summer. While walking past The Pines, we knocked on the door and met co-owner Kyle Lussier, who gave us a quick tour of the space. The restaurant feels cozy and inviting, set inside what used to be a bank, with an open kitchen where the scent of Lussier’s cooking will fill the room. Downstairs, the old bank vault has been repurposed as storage for a speakeasy, where guests can sip craft cocktails in a moody, tucked-away setting. It’s exciting to see the Grand Rapids restaurant scene growing.

Back to the lake

By midafternoon, the weather was sunny and warm, so we drove back to the cabin and spent the rest of the day paddleboarding and hanging out on the dock and pontoon boat. Pokegama Lake (not to be confused with the one near Pine City) spans 6,700 acres with long arms, small islands and several boat launches and beaches. The fishing is decent, if you know where to go, and most days we see a mix of recreational boaters and anglers hanging out on the water. Stevie, my parents’ golden retriever, was in her element — swimming laps and chasing her ball.

That evening, my grandparents came over for a dinner of trout, porketta and hearty wild rice. And when the light started to shift, we hopped aboard the boat again for a sunset cruise on Pokegama Lake. No longer disrupted by boaters and Jet Skis, the surface turned glassy and pink as the sun slipped below the tree line. The shoreline glowed with porch lights and bonfires, and the call of a loon echoed across the water, signaling that it was time for bed.

On Sunday, my mom and I played a round at Pokegama Golf Course, which overlooks the lake’s north end and is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Families were out in full force, with dads and kids practicing putts on the green, while we kicked off our day with Bloody Marys from the clubhouse. The course is part of the Grand Lakes of Golf Courses, a trio of championship-level courses in the area that also includes Sugarbrooke and Eagle Ridge. We spent a few hours making our way through the scenic links, with tree-lined fairways, glimpses of the lake and enough challenge to keep things interesting. It was a relaxed round, mostly for enjoying the sunshine and quality time together.

After lunch, we packed up the car and began the drive back to the Twin Cities. Over 50 years, my family has seen Grand Rapids gradually evolve with new restaurants and small businesses, signaling a town with a creative momentum. Whether you’re here for a weekend of trail exploring or building a life here, Grand Rapids has plenty of natural beauty and culture to explore without ever feeling crowded.

Pokegama Golf Course, on the shores of Pokegama Lake in Grand Rapids, Minn. (Pokegama Golf Course/Visit Grand Rapids)
