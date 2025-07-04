Twins

Twins' list of All-Star contenders starts easily with Byron Buxton. Who's next? Maybe Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan himself: “I have a decent chance.” Manager Rocco Baldelli: “Joe’s made a great case.” The decision will emerge Sunday.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 4, 2025
Outfielder Byron Buxton is the top contender on the Twins to be chosen for the All-Star Game. In question is whether the Twins will have more than one player picked. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MIAMI - Ty France still remembers the shock, still feels the disbelief that came over him the day then-manager Scott Servais broke the news about which Mariners had been selected to the AL All-Star team in 2022.

Yeah, how could he forget, right? Except his story has a twist.

“Scott called me in and said, ‘Hey man, I’m sorry. You weren’t picked,’ ” France said. “I was blindsided. I had finished second [to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.] in the fan voting, my numbers were great, I thought I was going for sure.”

But MLB had chosen the Twins’ Luis Arraez for the second spot at first base. “He deserved it because he was hitting like .370 at the time,” France said, “but he had only played like 12 or 15 games at first base by then. I thought he’d go as a second baseman.”

Disappointed, France made plans to go home to Southern California instead and forgot about the game. Until the final day of the first half, when Servais addressed the team “to tell us not to do anything stupid over the break,” France said. “Then he said Mike Trout had dropped out because of an injury and I was going in his place. The room went nuts. Just a surreal moment for me. And it was so worth it. You grow up watching those All-Stars being introduced at the game. To be one of them, how great is that?”

Though France has had a strong season, he has no illusions about his chances this year. But the Twins, like the other 29 MLB teams, will hold that same meeting Sunday morning to congratulate … who?

Byron Buxton, the Twins’ leader in nearly every offensive category, is considered the likeliest All-Star on the roster, especially with the game being played in his home state of Georgia. Jhoan Duran was Relief Pitcher of the Month in May and could join him. Griffin Jax or Willi Castro stand a chance.

And there’s one more Twin who might hear his name called.

“Looking at the ballot the other day, I felt like I have a decent chance,” pitcher Joe Ryan said earlier this week. “It would be an honor. It means you’ve had a great first half, you’ve helped your team win games.”

Five starting pitchers (and three relievers) are chosen by a vote of the players, and the commissioner’s office picks four more for the 32-man All-Star rosters. Ryan leads the Twins in ERA, strikeouts, innings, wins and walk rate but knows that numbers don’t always matter most.

“It’s really hard to predict. I [emphasized] innings on my ballot — carrying a load, going deep into games,” Ryan said. “Not everyone does, though. And sometimes the pitchers are sort of like fill-ins for teams that don’t have a position player going.”

Rocco Baldelli expects to be congratulating Ryan on Sunday.

“Joe’s made a great case. Joe made a great case last year and the year before, too. I don’t know how he hasn’t made an All-Star team yet,” the Twins manager said. “He gets a lot of outs on his fastball. He throws it over people’s bats consistently. His offspeed pitches have taken steps forward every year. He misses bats, he doesn’t walk guys. What else could you want in an All-Star?”

• The Twins played their 48th road game of the season Thursday, more than any other MLB team has played this year. Their reward: a nine-game homestand, longest of the year, beginning Friday, followed by the four-day All-Star break. “I’m looking forward to it. We’ve been gone a lot,” Baldelli said. “It’ll be a good opportunity for guys to settle in and rest up.”

• The Twins are throwing a “holiday barbecue” before Friday’s 3:10 p.m. game against the Rays, with $10 barbecue platters and other discounted food and drinks. The event will be held at Gate 34 and will feature a performance by The Johnny Holm Band. Chris Paddack will start in the series opener on four days’ rest, while the Twins have not announced a Saturday starter after placing Bailey Ober on the injured list.

• The Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies each began wearing advertising patches on their uniform sleeves this week, leaving the Twins as one of only three MLB teams — along with the White Sox and Rays — who have yet to sign a sponsorship agreement under an MLB program that began in 2022.

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

