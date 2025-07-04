Disappointed, France made plans to go home to Southern California instead and forgot about the game. Until the final day of the first half, when Servais addressed the team “to tell us not to do anything stupid over the break,” France said. “Then he said Mike Trout had dropped out because of an injury and I was going in his place. The room went nuts. Just a surreal moment for me. And it was so worth it. You grow up watching those All-Stars being introduced at the game. To be one of them, how great is that?”