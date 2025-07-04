MIAMI - Ty France still remembers the shock, still feels the disbelief that came over him the day then-manager Scott Servais broke the news about which Mariners had been selected to the AL All-Star team in 2022.
Yeah, how could he forget, right? Except his story has a twist.
“Scott called me in and said, ‘Hey man, I’m sorry. You weren’t picked,’ ” France said. “I was blindsided. I had finished second [to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.] in the fan voting, my numbers were great, I thought I was going for sure.”
But MLB had chosen the Twins’ Luis Arraez for the second spot at first base. “He deserved it because he was hitting like .370 at the time,” France said, “but he had only played like 12 or 15 games at first base by then. I thought he’d go as a second baseman.”
Disappointed, France made plans to go home to Southern California instead and forgot about the game. Until the final day of the first half, when Servais addressed the team “to tell us not to do anything stupid over the break,” France said. “Then he said Mike Trout had dropped out because of an injury and I was going in his place. The room went nuts. Just a surreal moment for me. And it was so worth it. You grow up watching those All-Stars being introduced at the game. To be one of them, how great is that?”
Though France has had a strong season, he has no illusions about his chances this year. But the Twins, like the other 29 MLB teams, will hold that same meeting Sunday morning to congratulate … who?
Byron Buxton, the Twins’ leader in nearly every offensive category, is considered the likeliest All-Star on the roster, especially with the game being played in his home state of Georgia. Jhoan Duran was Relief Pitcher of the Month in May and could join him. Griffin Jax or Willi Castro stand a chance.
And there’s one more Twin who might hear his name called.