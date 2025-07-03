Twins offense again manages next to nothing in 4-1 loss to Marlins

MIAMI — A thunderstorm raged outside loanDepot Park on Thursday, the lightning visible through the windows. Underneath the dome, the Twins offense shut down, perhaps out of habit.
The Twins managed only five hits and one run in the matinée finale, losing 4-1 to the Marlins in the rubber game of the series. It’s the eighth consecutive series the Twins have failed to win.
The Twins come home for a holiday day game against Tampa Bay on Friday after a particularly ugly visit to Miami, having scored only three runs in three games, collecting only 15 hits and sending only three hitters to the plate in 16 of the 27 innings against the 39-46 Marlins. Combine that with Sunday night’s 3-0 loss at Detroit and they have three runs on 17 hits over four games this week.
Matt Wallner homered off a lefthander for just the fifth time in his career, drilling a pitch 430 feet over the center field fence against reliever Cade Gibson in the seventh inning. But no other Twins batter reached third base during the game, and the team went 0-for-5 with a runner on second.
David Festa absorbed the loss, giving up hits to three of the first four batters he faced, capped by Agustin Ramirez’s two-run homer. Festa righted himself and gave up only one more run the rest of the day, but the Twins offense appeared futile against Miami righthander Eury Pérez, who struck out seven and gave up just one hit over six innings.
Ronny Henriquez, claimed off waivers from the Twins in February, earned his second save of the series and fifth of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth.