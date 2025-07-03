MIAMI - It’s always a little heartwarming when a rookie makes a play that changes the outcome of a game, especially when it ends a losing streak. Emil Jimenez was that hero for the Twins on Wednesday.
Who?
OK, Jimenez is not a ballplayer but an umpire, promoted to the majors full-time this spring. His play on Kyle Stowers’ sixth-inning line drive, however, was just as critical to preserving the Twins’ 2-1 victory over the Marlins as anything the guys in Minnesota uniforms pulled off.
“Just like we drew it up,” joked reliever Brock Stewart, his scoreless streak extended to six innings by the freak play. “I don’t think he can accept it, but man, I feel like I owe [Jimenez] a nice bottle of wine.”
While standing on the edge of the infield grass — that’s oddly important, because the rule is different if he’s standing behind the infielders, as umpires do with nobody on base — Jimenez tried to jump out of the way of that hard-hit ball. It barely clipped the top of his right foot as it whizzed by, contact difficult to see even on replays.
As Jesús Sánchez, who had opened the inning with a double, rounded third base and headed for the plate, Jimenez waved his arms and declared the play dead.
Stowers was awarded first base and credited with a single, but Sánchez … well, let’s let rule 5.06(c)(6) explain why the certain game-tying run didn’t count.
“The ball becomes dead when a fair ball touches an umpire before it has passed an infielder other than the pitcher; runners advance, if forced.”