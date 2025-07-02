MIAMI — Royce Lewis was riding a four-game hitting streak when he strained his left hamstring June 13. It took exactly two pitches Tuesday night for him to extend the hot streak to five games.
Lewis, activated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day, hit a hard chopper down the third base line and past diving Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby, a stand-up double reminiscent of Lewis’ pre-2025 habit of returning from injuries with a flourish.
This one kept him out of action for 17 days, but if felt much longer, Lewis said, “because I felt good again four days after getting hurt.”
He went 0-for-8 in three days of a rehab assignment over the weekend in St. Paul, and having already missed a month with a previous hamstring strain, he’s not sure how quickly he will feel relaxed at the plate again.
“It’s been like having spring training over and over again. That’s been the whole thing — it’s a game and a league of adjustments, and every time I make one, it seems like there’s an injury and so it’s stop and start,” Lewis said. “My goal is just staying healthy for the next however many games we have.”
It’s 77 games remaining after Tuesday, and even Lewis said he knows he will be susceptible to recurrences for the rest of the season, however careful he might be. Ever since sustaining injuries to the ACL in his right knee in 2021 and 2022, it’s been that way.
“Doctors will tell you: Soft-tissue injuries are very high occurrence after an ACL [tear]. I’m trying my best, but I have to run every day, so it’s hard,” Lewis said. “I just feel like the soft-tissue stuff is just harder to fix. I’ll do as much running as I can every day, and hope it helps.”
Despite being thrilled to be back with the team, Lewis couldn’t hide how much his history of nagging injuries weighs on him.