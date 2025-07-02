Twins

Royce Lewis returns for Twins and hopes for a healthy rest of the season

Royce Lewis was back in the Twins lineup Tuesday at Miami after missing time again because of a hamstring strain. He extended his hitting streak to five games.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 2, 2025 at 12:20AM
Royce Lewis, pictured June 13 in Houston, returned for the Twins on Tuesday night in Miami after missing more than two weeks because of a hamstring injury. (Kevin M. Cox/The Associated Press)

MIAMI — Royce Lewis was riding a four-game hitting streak when he strained his left hamstring June 13. It took exactly two pitches Tuesday night for him to extend the hot streak to five games.

Lewis, activated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day, hit a hard chopper down the third base line and past diving Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby, a stand-up double reminiscent of Lewis’ pre-2025 habit of returning from injuries with a flourish.

This one kept him out of action for 17 days, but if felt much longer, Lewis said, “because I felt good again four days after getting hurt.”

He went 0-for-8 in three days of a rehab assignment over the weekend in St. Paul, and having already missed a month with a previous hamstring strain, he’s not sure how quickly he will feel relaxed at the plate again.

“It’s been like having spring training over and over again. That’s been the whole thing — it’s a game and a league of adjustments, and every time I make one, it seems like there’s an injury and so it’s stop and start,” Lewis said. “My goal is just staying healthy for the next however many games we have.”

It’s 77 games remaining after Tuesday, and even Lewis said he knows he will be susceptible to recurrences for the rest of the season, however careful he might be. Ever since sustaining injuries to the ACL in his right knee in 2021 and 2022, it’s been that way.

“Doctors will tell you: Soft-tissue injuries are very high occurrence after an ACL [tear]. I’m trying my best, but I have to run every day, so it’s hard,” Lewis said. “I just feel like the soft-tissue stuff is just harder to fix. I’ll do as much running as I can every day, and hope it helps.”

Despite being thrilled to be back with the team, Lewis couldn’t hide how much his history of nagging injuries weighs on him.

“My whole day is a workday now. When I was 19, I used to just come and play the game and have fun,” said the 26-year-old infielder, the first overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft. “My dream was always playing baseball. It never was this. So what I’m going through is definitely not the dream I thought I was going to be living. But I’m just trying to get back to having fun and playing the game I love.”

Ex-Twin Gomez visits

Former Twins outfielder Carlos Gomez visited the Twins clubhouse before Tuesday’s game and was shocked and delighted when two of his long-ago Twins teammates, Glen Perkins and Denard Span, walked in, too.

“It’s an old-timers’ game in here!” Gomez said with a laugh with Perkins and Span, here as analysts on the Twins’ radio and TV broadcasts.

Related Coverage

Twins

Twins-Marlins series preview: Royce Lewis returns from hamstring injury

Twins

The toughest critic for Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is ... Trevor Larnach

Twins

Twins find Skubal too tough in shutout loss to Tigers

Gomez, the central player in the package the Twins received from the New York Mets for Johan Santana in January 2008, played two seasons for the Twins, patrolling the Metrodome outfield, stealing bases (33 his first season), striking out (his 142 whiffs in 2008 were second most in Twins history at the time, though that number has been eclipsed eight times since) and generally amusing and/or frustrating manager Ron Gardenhire.

“I still talk to Gardy every year,” Gomez said. “I thank him. I’m grateful for the people who helped me be a major leaguer.”

His career lasted 13 seasons with six teams, ending with the Mets in 2019, and included two All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove and a plaque on the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Fame. He hugged or shook hands with roughly half of the Twins’ players and sat and chatted with shortstop Carlos Correa for 15 minutes.

Gomez now works in the Dominican Republic as a Latin American ambassador for the MLB Players Association, making presentations to young players as they enter the majors. He also keeps busy, he said, coaching his 16-year-old son Yandel, a highly regarded pitching prospect.

Etc.

-- Class AA infielder Kaelen Culpepper, the Twins’ first-round pick in 2024, will take part in the Futures Game later this month at Truist Park in Atlanta. Culpepper is batting .290 this season for High-A Cedar Rapids and Class AA Wichita, with 11 home runs and 38 RBI. The last three players to represent the Twins at the Futures Game — Brooks Lee, David Festa and Matt Wallner — are all on their major league club today.

about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Lewis returns for Twins and hopes for a healthy rest of the season

card image

Royce Lewis was back in the Twins lineup Tuesday at Miami after missing time again because of a hamstring strain. He extended his hitting streak to five games.

Twins

Twins-Marlins series preview: Royce Lewis returns from hamstring injury

card image

Twins

The toughest critic for Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is ... Trevor Larnach

card image