DETROIT - We have to be ready, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Sunday night’s series finale with the Tigers, for Tarik Skubal’s inevitable mistakes.
Perhaps they were ready. But they’re still waiting for those mistakes.
Skubal, last year’s unanimous Cy Young winner and the runaway favorite to make it back to back, struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced, tied his career high with 13 whiffs overall, and limited the Twins to one measly, softly hit single over seven innings so dominant, they would have made Cy Young proud. The result was a 3-0 shutout at Comerica Park that left the Twins 12½ games behind the AL Central leaders.
A dozen of Skubal’s 13 strikeouts were the swing-and-miss variety on strike three, an even more impressive demonstration of how unhittable the lefthander was. Only Ryan Jeffers was able to put the ball in play during the first three innings, lofting a harmless fly ball to center, and Skubal checked that final box his next time up, blowing a 99-mph high fastball by the Twins’ designated hitter.
Those two at-bats, plus a routine grounder to second in the sixth inning, left Jeffers 1-for-21 in his career against Skubal. But he was still the right choice for the all-righthanded lineup, Baldelli said, because “RJ has been one of our best hitters against lefthanded pitching as a whole.”
True enough, Jeffers owns a .4432 on-base percentage against lefties.
“He’s found his way on base a heck of a lot, that’s for sure,” Baldelli pointed out. “So no, I’m not going to not play one of our best hitters against lefthanded pitching because he’s struggled against a guy. I’ll bank on our guy making an adjustment. He’s seen it before.”
But they probably haven’t seen this version of Skubal before. The Tigers’ ace, virtually certain to be named the American League’s starting pitcher in next month’s All-Star Game, is 10-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his past 15 starts and has won 11 consecutive starts at Comerica Park.