Skubal, last year’s unanimous Cy Young winner and the runaway favorite to make it back to back, struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced, tied his career high with 13 whiffs overall, and limited the Twins to one measly, softly hit single over seven innings so dominant, they would have made Cy Young proud. The result was a 3-0 shutout at Comerica Park that left the Twins 12½ games behind the AL Central leaders.