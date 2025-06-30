Twins

Minnesota Twins find Tarik Skubal too tough in loss to Detroit Tigers

The Detroit lefthander and Cy Young Award winner struck out 13 and gave up a lone, soft hit in his seven innings.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025
Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday in Detroit. (Jose Juarez/The Associated Press)

DETROIT - We have to be ready, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Sunday night’s series finale with the Tigers, for Tarik Skubal’s inevitable mistakes.

Perhaps they were ready. But they’re still waiting for those mistakes.

Skubal, last year’s unanimous Cy Young winner and the runaway favorite to make it back to back, struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced, tied his career high with 13 whiffs overall, and limited the Twins to one measly, softly hit single over seven innings so dominant, they would have made Cy Young proud. The result was a 3-0 shutout at Comerica Park that left the Twins 12½ games behind the AL Central leaders.

A dozen of Skubal’s 13 strikeouts were the swing-and-miss variety on strike three, an even more impressive demonstration of how unhittable the lefthander was. Only Ryan Jeffers was able to put the ball in play during the first three innings, lofting a harmless fly ball to center, and Skubal checked that final box his next time up, blowing a 99-mph high fastball by the Twins’ designated hitter.

Those two at-bats, plus a routine grounder to second in the sixth inning, left Jeffers 1-for-21 in his career against Skubal. But he was still the right choice for the all-righthanded lineup, Baldelli said, because “RJ has been one of our best hitters against lefthanded pitching as a whole.”

True enough, Jeffers owns a .4432 on-base percentage against lefties.

“He’s found his way on base a heck of a lot, that’s for sure,” Baldelli pointed out. “So no, I’m not going to not play one of our best hitters against lefthanded pitching because he’s struggled against a guy. I’ll bank on our guy making an adjustment. He’s seen it before.”

But they probably haven’t seen this version of Skubal before. The Tigers’ ace, virtually certain to be named the American League’s starting pitcher in next month’s All-Star Game, is 10-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his past 15 starts and has won 11 consecutive starts at Comerica Park.

He might have become the first Tiger ever to no-hit the Twins but for Ty France’s bloop single to center in the fifth inning, a ball that Parker Meadows dived for but couldn’t reach.

Chris Paddack started for the Twins, and though he wasn’t as efficient as he had been recently — Paddack needed 91 pitches to go 4⅔ innings — he wasn’t bad, either.

Paddack allowed solo home runs to Kerry Carpenter in the first inning and Riley Greene in the fourth, and they were nearly identical: He kept the ball high in the strike zone until the count reached 3-2, then tried to sneak a changeup lower in the zone past the lefthanded hitters. Both pitches landed in nearly the same spot in the right-center stands.

He also hit Colt Keith with a pitch in the fifth inning, and his night ended when Carpenter lined a pitch down the right field line. It bounced past Willi Castro, and Carpenter wound up on third base with a triple, Keith scoring ahead of him.

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

