Twins to play on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ for first time in nearly five years

ESPN announced it was picking up the Twins’ game against the Tigers on June 29 for “Sunday Night Baseball.”

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 10:47PM
When the Twins play the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 29, the game will a "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast by ESPN. (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press)

The Twins, for the first time in more than a decade, are moving to prime time.

ESPN announced it was picking up the Twins’ road game against the Detroit Tigers for “Sunday Night Baseball” on June 29 at Comerica Park. It is a matchup between the two top teams in the American League Central standings, though Detroit entered Thursday with a seven-game lead in the division.

It’s the first time the Twins will be televised on the marquee national game of the week since Sept. 20, 2020, when they played the Chicago Cubs. The Twins won 4-0, with six scoreless innings from José Berríos while Max Kepler delivered three hits and three RBI.

The game’s broadcasters will be Karl Ravech, Edouardo Pérez, David Cone and Buster Olney.

Alcala traded to Red Sox

Jorge Alcala, who pitched out of the Twins’ bullpen 166 times since 2019, was traded to the Red Sox shortly after the Twins’ 6-2 victory Wednesday over Texas.

He went around the clubhouse offering his goodbyes to teammates and staffers.

“It’s sad,” said Twins closer Jhoan Duran, whose locker was next to Alcala’s. “He’s a guy that I talked to every single day. We played catch together. We did a lot of things together. He was crying a little bit yesterday, and me too, because it means so much.”

It was apparent the Twins needed to make a roster move with Alcala when they claimed lefty reliever Joey Wentz off waivers Wednesday from Pittsburgh. Alcala allowed 29 hits (five homers), 24 earned runs and 15 walks in 24 ⅓ innings (8.88 ERA).

In return, the Twins received corner infielder Andy Lugo from the Red Sox, a 21-year-old Dominican who was batting .265 at High-A with four homers and 20 RBI in 44 games. Boston assumed the prorated remainder of Alcala’s $1.5 million salary.

Duran and Alcala both joined the Twins’ organization through separate trades in 2018. Duran debuted in 2022, and he credits Alcala for helping him early in his big-league career. They remained close through subsequent seasons, often eating pregame meals together.

“This is a great chance for him in his career, so it’s good,” Duran said. “He helped me a lot, and I helped him a lot, too. He understands English, though he doesn’t speak English. But I understand English, and I speak English, so I tried to help him in that spot. He tried to help me when I got here, my first year, to be a good rookie. He told me everything I need to do to be good here and be in a good spot.”

The Twins initially acquired Alcala, 29, in a 2018 trade with Houston, along with outfielder Gilberto Celestino, for reliever Ryan Pressly.

Wentz debuts with new team

Pitching in a game for the first time in 16 days, Wentz allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in his Twins debut Thursday. He recorded three outs during the team’s 16-3 loss to Texas.

“I didn’t expect him to have to throw [38] pitches for us because it’s been a little while since he’s taken the mound,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think [Friday] will be a good day to sit back, assess, spend some time talking with him and spend some time with the pitching coaches and go over some things.

“He’s a promising young guy, and I’m looking forward to watching him throw more.”

Wentz, a 27-year-old lefty who played with Kody Clemens and Willi Castro in Detroit, is in his second season as a full-time reliever. The chance to join a winning team, he said, was exciting after the Pirates designated him for assignment.

“When I found out I was coming here, that was something I was pretty pumped about,” he said. “Playing against the Twins, it’s a lot of the same guys it seems like from last year and the year before. Seems like really good leadership. Everybody comes prepared. Just try to play my role and help out any way I can.”

Etc.

  • The Twins allowed 34 runs in their three games against the Rangers, the most runs they’ve allowed in a three-game series since giving up 35 runs to the Chicago Cubs from June 29-July 1, 2018.
