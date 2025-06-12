Twins to play on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ for first time in nearly five years

The Twins, for the first time in more than a decade, are moving to prime time.
ESPN announced it was picking up the Twins’ road game against the Detroit Tigers for “Sunday Night Baseball” on June 29 at Comerica Park. It is a matchup between the two top teams in the American League Central standings, though Detroit entered Thursday with a seven-game lead in the division.
It’s the first time the Twins will be televised on the marquee national game of the week since Sept. 20, 2020, when they played the Chicago Cubs. The Twins won 4-0, with six scoreless innings from José Berríos while Max Kepler delivered three hits and three RBI.
The game’s broadcasters will be Karl Ravech, Edouardo Pérez, David Cone and Buster Olney.
Alcala traded to Red Sox
Jorge Alcala, who pitched out of the Twins’ bullpen 166 times since 2019, was traded to the Red Sox shortly after the Twins’ 6-2 victory Wednesday over Texas.
He went around the clubhouse offering his goodbyes to teammates and staffers.
“It’s sad,” said Twins closer Jhoan Duran, whose locker was next to Alcala’s. “He’s a guy that I talked to every single day. We played catch together. We did a lot of things together. He was crying a little bit yesterday, and me too, because it means so much.”
It was apparent the Twins needed to make a roster move with Alcala when they claimed lefty reliever Joey Wentz off waivers Wednesday from Pittsburgh. Alcala allowed 29 hits (five homers), 24 earned runs and 15 walks in 24 ⅓ innings (8.88 ERA).