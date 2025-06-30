“I just do what they tell me to,” Baldelli said of his TV obligation, which took place after the top of the fourth inning, when the Twins were still without a hit against Tigers lefthander Tarik Skubal. “One of those people is going to get 10 grand, and one of those people is not,” Baldelli added, referring to the $10,000 stipend the network pays players who agree to be miked up.