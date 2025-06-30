DETROIT - A day later, the autopsy on Bailey Ober’s disastrous start against the Tigers was complete. Its conclusions, however, will remain private.
“We’ve found some things,” Twins pitching coach Pete Maki said, but he declined to specify what they might be. “Other teams read the media, and if we’re going to make a change to usages or locations, that’s not something I’m going to share.”
They seem to have ruled out the possibility that the tall righthander gives away what pitch is coming through his movements on the mound, however.
“We have a team that works on [tipping] all the time,” Maki said. “They haven’t found anything.”
But Maki said he and his staff of analysts welcome the chance to identify and correct whatever has turned Ober, one of the most reliable and consistent starting pitchers the Twins have had in recent years, into a liability this month. The Twins had won seven consecutive Ober starts by mid-May but now have lost seven in a row. His ERA in those seven starts is 7.30.
“Yeah, it’s been tough. But if you look around the league, there are other really good guys who go through [terrible] periods,” Maki said. “[Walker] Buehler and Charlie Morton, those are good major league pitchers, have been for a long time,” and both have ERAs above 5.60 this year.
Ober is healthy, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, but may be showing signs of midseason fatigue. The team will keep a close eye on his condition, and Baldelli said he’s glad Monday’s off day will push Ober’s next scheduled start to Friday at Target Field.
As for his mental condition, Maki said the Twins are not concerned about Ober, whose body language during his 5 ⅔-inning start and after the game in the team’s clubhouse seemed full of misery.