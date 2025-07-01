Twins-Marlins series preview: Pitching probables, injury report, radio-TV information

After losing two of three to the American League Central-leading Tigers in Detroit, the Twins (40-44) complete their six-game road trip with their first visit to Miami since April 2023. In that visit, the Twins won the series opener before Miami won the next two games. Last season, Miami won two of three from the Twins Sept. 24-26 at Target Field. Miami won the series finale, 8-6, in 13 innings. That was the Twins’ longest game of the season.