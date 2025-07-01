Twins-Marlins series preview: Pitching probables, injury report, radio-TV information

Twins at Miami Marlins
THREE-GAME SERIES AT LOANDEPOT PARK
All games on Twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Tuesday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (8-3, 2.86 ERA) vs. RHP Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.78)
Wednesday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-4, 4.63 ERA) vs. RHP Janson Junk (2-0, 3.73)
Thursday, 11:10 a.m.: RHP David Festa (2-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Eury Pérez (0-2, 6.19)
TWINS UPDATE
After losing two of three to the American League Central-leading Tigers in Detroit, the Twins (40-44) complete their six-game road trip with their first visit to Miami since April 2023. In that visit, the Twins won the series opener before Miami won the next two games. Last season, Miami won two of three from the Twins Sept. 24-26 at Target Field. Miami won the series finale, 8-6, in 13 innings. That was the Twins’ longest game of the season.
The Twins, who have won just five of their past 19 games, were 9-18 in June. ... They are 18-27 on the road this season. ... The Twins are 8-13 in interleague games in 2025, after going 18-28 against N.L. teams last season.