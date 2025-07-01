Twins

Twins-Marlins series preview: Pitching probables, injury report, radio-TV information

Miami has won seven consecutive games while the Twins have lost 14 of their past 19 games.

Twins infielder Royce Lewis could return to the team from the injured list on Tuesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins at Miami Marlins

THREE-GAME SERIES AT LOANDEPOT PARK

All games on Twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (8-3, 2.86 ERA) vs. RHP Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.78)

Wednesday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-4, 4.63 ERA) vs. RHP Janson Junk (2-0, 3.73)

Thursday, 11:10 a.m.: RHP David Festa (2-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Eury Pérez (0-2, 6.19)

TWINS UPDATE

After losing two of three to the American League Central-leading Tigers in Detroit, the Twins (40-44) complete their six-game road trip with their first visit to Miami since April 2023. In that visit, the Twins won the series opener before Miami won the next two games. Last season, Miami won two of three from the Twins Sept. 24-26 at Target Field. Miami won the series finale, 8-6, in 13 innings. That was the Twins’ longest game of the season.

The Twins, who have won just five of their past 19 games, were 9-18 in June. ... They are 18-27 on the road this season. ... The Twins are 8-13 in interleague games in 2025, after going 18-28 against N.L. teams last season.

IF Royce Lewis (left hamstring strain), who has been on the 10-day injured list since June 15, could rejoin the team in Miami after playing three games in a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints over the weekend. ... RHP Zebby Matthews (right shoulder strain), RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain) and 2B Luke Keaschall (right forearm fracture) are out.

After the series in Miami, the Twins return to Target Field for a nine-game homestand (against Tampa Bay, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh), which will take them to All-Star break.

MIAMI UPDATE

The Marlins (37-45), who are in fourth place in the N.L. East Division, return home completing a 6-0 road trip with a 6-4 victory at Arizona Sunday. They have a season-high seven-game winning streak, and have won three consecutive — and four of their last five — series. The Marlins are 13-5 since June 10. They were 14-12 in June, after going 20-31 in April and May. They are 8-10 against AL teams this season.

SS Otto López is 13-for-30 with two home runs and 15 RBI in his last seven games. In 67 games this season, he is hitting .260 with eight home runs and 40 RBI. Last season he hit .270 with six home runs and 39 RBI in 117 games with the Marlins. ... Rookie C Agustín Ramírez is hitting .255 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI. In his last seven games he is hitting .423 (11-for-26).

Former Gopher RHP Max Meyer will be sidelined six to eight months after undergoing labral repair surgery on his left hip on June 27. Meyer was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 3. Meyer, from Woodbury, was 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 12 starts for the Marlins. He struck out 68 in 64 ⅔ innings. ... OF Derek Hill (left wrist sprain), sidelined since May 25, is expected to be activated from the injured list this week.

Twins

