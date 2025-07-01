The toughest critic for Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is ... Trevor Larnach

MIAMI — It’s sort of fitting that Trevor Larnach was sitting at his locker Friday night, stewing over his 0-for-5 performance in the Twins’ 4-1 victory over the Tigers, while just down the hall, his manager was praising that same performance.
Good job? Bad job? Either way, Larnach just wants to do better. Always.
“This game will beat you up, for sure. I beat myself up a little tonight,” Larnach said when told of the contradiction between his opinion and Rocco Baldelli’s. “But you’ve got to [find] positives, because there’s a lot of failure.”
Or at least instances where he could do better. That’s how he saw his routine seventh-inning groundout to the second baseman that night, on a pitch he thought he should have hit harder and in the air. But it “was executed perfectly,” in Baldelli’s view, because by pulling the ball, Larnach allowed Byron Buxton to move from second to third base, setting up Willi Castro’s run-scoring squeeze bunt.
“I feel like I can do more than that. I hit the ball hard, [but] straight into the ground, and it happened to do the job,” Larnach said. “I’ll take the positive out of it, for sure. Anything to get the job done.”
Larnach has felt he can do more for a long time, he said, including during his five years in the major leagues. He’s worked hard to gradually overcome his weaknesses, yet he understands that fans are expecting more, too, from an NCAA champion and first-round draft pick. So finding those positives is important.
“I went 0-fer, but I hit a ball right at someone, super hard,” he said of a 104-mph fly ball to deep right-center with two runners on base. “Hit it a little to the left, or higher, or lower, or to the right, that’s two RBIs. It was a good at-bat, and that’s how I need to frame it in my mind.”
That’s certainly how Baldelli frames it. His trust in Larnach has risen so much that he bats the Oregon State alum among the top four hitters in the lineup nearly every game.