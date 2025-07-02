Twins place Bailey Ober on 15-day injured list because of left hip impingement

MIAMI - Bailey Ober, who struggled through the month of June as a starting pitcher, has been placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday by the Twins because of a left hip impingement.
The Twins have lost Ober’s past seven starts, and his ERA was 7.30 in those games.
After Saturday’s loss in Detroit, pitching coach Pete Maki said the team was working with it staff of analysts to try to solve Ober’s issues.
“Yeah, it’s been tough. But if you look around the league, there are other really good guys who go through [terrible] periods,” Maki said. “[Walker] Buehler and Charlie Morton, those are good major league pitchers, have been for a long time,” and both have ERAs above 5.60 this year.
Ober surrendered four home runs in Saturday’s 10-5 defeat, tying a Twins record for most home runs allowed in a calendar month (14).
The 6-10 righthander gave up only three home runs in 30 April innings, and only two in 29⅓ innings in May.
“I’m throwing good pitches. They’re hitting them,” Ober said after the game. “Sometimes they’re 40 exit velocity, and sometimes they’re home runs right now. I’ve just got to try to figure something out, make some adjustments. I feel good. Throwing good pitches and just getting hit.”
In 17 starts, Ober is 4-6 with a 5.28 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 92 innings. The move to the IL is retroactive to Sunday.