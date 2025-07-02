Twins

Twins place Bailey Ober on 15-day injured list because of left hip impingement

The 6-10 righthanded starting pitcher tied a team record when he surrendered 14 home runs in June.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 2, 2025 at 7:22PM
Bailey Ober (center) was part of a mound conference with Twins teammates during a game at Target Field on June 23. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MIAMI - Bailey Ober, who struggled through the month of June as a starting pitcher, has been placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday by the Twins because of a left hip impingement.

The Twins have lost Ober’s past seven starts, and his ERA was 7.30 in those games.

After Saturday’s loss in Detroit, pitching coach Pete Maki said the team was working with it staff of analysts to try to solve Ober’s issues.

“Yeah, it’s been tough. But if you look around the league, there are other really good guys who go through [terrible] periods,” Maki said. “[Walker] Buehler and Charlie Morton, those are good major league pitchers, have been for a long time,” and both have ERAs above 5.60 this year.

Ober surrendered four home runs in Saturday’s 10-5 defeat, tying a Twins record for most home runs allowed in a calendar month (14).

The 6-10 righthander gave up only three home runs in 30 April innings, and only two in 29⅓ innings in May.

“I’m throwing good pitches. They’re hitting them,” Ober said after the game. “Sometimes they’re 40 exit velocity, and sometimes they’re home runs right now. I’ve just got to try to figure something out, make some adjustments. I feel good. Throwing good pitches and just getting hit.”

In 17 starts, Ober is 4-6 with a 5.28 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 92 innings. The move to the IL is retroactive to Sunday.

Two other Twins starters, Pablo López (teres major muscle strain) and Zebby Matthews (shoulder), also are on the injured list.

Lefthanded reliever Kody Funderburk will replace Ober, whose next start was scheduled to be Friday, on the 26-man roster.

Funderburk, called up from Class AAA St. Paul, has been with the Twins twice this season and pitched 12 innings with nine strikeouts and a 7.50 ERA.

Utility infielder Jonah Bride, who was also the team’s emergency pitcher in lopsided losses, cleared waivers Wednesday and will join the Saints. Bride had been designated for assignment Monday before the Twins activated Royce Lewis.

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

