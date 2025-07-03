Police suspect woman stole $120K while working for a Twin Cities area middle school

Police suspect a woman stole more than $120,000 while working at Stillwater Middle School, according to a recent court filing.
The money was stolen from the school’s “Sunshine Fund,” which paid for employee-related events such as retirements and celebrations, read a search warrant affidavit filed by police seeking court permission to gather the former employee’s banking records from 2017 to 2024.
Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller said Thursday that his department’s investigation is continuing, and the 39-year-old woman has yet to be arrested. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
School district officials were asked Thursday to comment about the theft report.
According to the affidavit:
Police met with middle school Principal Joshua Krebs and Kristine Carlston, district human resources executive director, on April 11 and learned that the woman confessed to stealing the money.
The woman told human resources staff that she wrote district checks to herself and “unauthorized third parties” not specified in the affidavit. She also used a cash app as part of her scheme.
“A cursory review of the bank statements shows the possible theft exceeding $120,000,” the court filing read.