Prosecutors say Twin Cities man bought mansion thanks to $350M fraud scheme that netted $19M

Through his company, Caesar Wilson bought a lakeside estate in Prior Lake, according to prosecutors.

By Paul Walsh

February 10, 2026 at 9:23PM
An indictment alleges that this property on Cynthia Lake was purchased with money from a fraudulent tax return claim. (U.S. District Court records)

A Twin Cities man filed fraudulent tax claims seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in returns, netted more than $19 million and used some of the ill-gotten gains to buy a lakeside mansion and cryptocurrency, according to a federal indictment.

Caesar Munir Wilson, 37, of Eden Prairie, was charged in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis on Jan. 29 with conspiracy to file false claims for tax refunds, filing a false claim for a tax refund, money laundering, and bank fraud from 2022 to 2023.

Wilson was arrested, then released on his own recognizance. He’s due back in court Feb. 27.

In a brief telephone interview Feb. 10 with the Minnesota Star Tribune, Wilson said that “a lot of what they are saying [in the indictment] is completely inflammatory and baseless.”

Wilson said he is acting as his own attorney in his case, explaining, “I am my wisest counsel.”

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen said in a statement released Feb. 9 that “individuals who file false claims for tax refunds and who conspire with others to violate the laws of the Unites States must be held accountable for their criminal conduct.”

Another defendant in the alleged scheme, 39-year-old Nathan Lloyd Staples, of Mayer, Minn., pleaded guilty in February 2025 to establishing a phony trust and collecting more than $10 million in a single federal tax return, then using his windfall to buy a house and various big-ticket items.

Staples’ sentencing has yet to be scheduled. His plea agreement noted that he could be sentence to nearly five years in prison.

According to the indictment against Wilson:

Wilson’s own tax returns falsely requested refunds of more than $90 million, and he conspired with others in the filing of additional false returns that sought payouts topping $210 million. He also attempted to cheat three financial institutions in excess of $50 million.

The false claims filed exceeded $350 million and resulted in the federal government paying out more than $19 million.

Through his company that “had no legitimate business,” Wilson used some of the money to buy a $2.6 million house in Prior Lake that sat on more than 63 acres along Cynthia Lake. He also invested in cryptocurrency.

During the course of the conspiracy, Wilson advised a group of “sovereign citizens” regarding trusts and taxes, and provided them with tax forms and documents for tax filings. Sovereign citizens wrongly believe that certain laws, such as the federal income tax, do not apply to a person’s sovereign persona.

The IRS grew suspicious of Wilson’s filings in August 2022 and believed 14 returns he amended in January 2021 “were frivolous.”

In his interview with the Star Tribune, Wilson said his business administration company has since taken the Prior Lake home out of its portfolio, but he declined to elaborate.

