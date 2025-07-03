Asian shares mostly higher after US stocks hit another record as Tesla and Nike rally

MANILA, Philippines — Asian shares mostly gained on Thursday after U.S. stocks hit another all-time high.
U.S. futures edged up while oil prices fell.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to 39,794.16. In South Korea, the Kospi added 1% to 3,106.46, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.1% to 8,589.30.
The Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 1% to 23,976.41. The Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.1% to 3,57.36.
Taiwan's TAIEX surged 1.4% while India's Sensex rose 0.3%
Mizuho Bank, Ltd., in a commentary, said there is lopsided optimism about Vietnam's deal with the US, with Vietnamese imports subject to 20% tariffs in return for 0% tariffs on U.S. goods.
''A higher 40% tariff on goods deemed to be transshipped via Vietnam could accentuate risks to and from China,'' it said, adding that ''other Asian economies will be particularly vulnerable to a two-sided geoeconomic squeeze given that their reliance on both China and U.S. are significant.'' President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he reached a deal with Vietnam, where U.S. products sold in the country will face zero tariffs and Vietnamese-made goods will face a U.S. tariff of 20%. That helped companies that import lots of things from Vietnam, including Nike, whose stock rose 4.1%. Factories in Vietnam made half of all Nike brand footwear in its fiscal year of 2024. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and set a record for the third time in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by 10 points, or less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.9%.
Tesla helped drive the market higher and rose 5% after saying it delivered nearly 374,000 of its Model 3 and Model Y automobiles last quarter. That was better than analysts expected, though the electric-vehicle maker's overall sales fell 13% from a year earlier.