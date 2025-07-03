Timberwolves’ Summer League team includes Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark

Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. — second-year pros who hope to work themselves into the Timberwolves rotation this season — head the team’s roster for Summer League 2025.
Jaylen Clark and Leonard Miller, drafted in 2023, will also join the Wolves for games in Las Vegas starting July 10.
The team includes first-round choice Joan Beringer and will add second-rounder Rocco Zikarsky once his trade from the Bulls, who made the official pick, is finalized. Beringer is an 18-year-old center from France and Zikarsky, 18, is a center from Australia.
Wolves assistant coach Kevin Hanson will run the team.
Also on the roster are guards Amari Bailey, Des Watson, Nojel Eastern, CJ Fulton and Tristen Newton; forwards Martez Brown, Jamal Cain and Babacar Sane; and center Jesse Edwards.
All teams will play at least five games; the four preliminary games are set. The championship game is Sunday, July 20.
The Wolves’ preliminary games will be televised by FanDuel Sports North or FanDuel Sports North Extra.
They are July 10 vs. New Orleans, 2:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center; July 12 vs. Denver, 9 p.m. at Cox Pavilion; July 15 vs. Detroit, 3:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center; and July 16 vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m. at Cox Pavilion.