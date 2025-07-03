Wolves

Timberwolves’ Summer League team includes Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark

Draft picks Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky are expected to be on the squad for games in Las Vegas starting July 10.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 4:48PM
Rob Dillingham could be the Timberwolves' point guard of the future. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. — second-year pros who hope to work themselves into the Timberwolves rotation this season — head the team’s roster for Summer League 2025.

Jaylen Clark and Leonard Miller, drafted in 2023, will also join the Wolves for games in Las Vegas starting July 10.

The team includes first-round choice Joan Beringer and will add second-rounder Rocco Zikarsky once his trade from the Bulls, who made the official pick, is finalized. Beringer is an 18-year-old center from France and Zikarsky, 18, is a center from Australia.

Wolves assistant coach Kevin Hanson will run the team.

Also on the roster are guards Amari Bailey, Des Watson, Nojel Eastern, CJ Fulton and Tristen Newton; forwards Martez Brown, Jamal Cain and Babacar Sane; and center Jesse Edwards.

All teams will play at least five games; the four preliminary games are set. The championship game is Sunday, July 20.

The Wolves’ preliminary games will be televised by FanDuel Sports North or FanDuel Sports North Extra.

They are July 10 vs. New Orleans, 2:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center; July 12 vs. Denver, 9 p.m. at Cox Pavilion; July 15 vs. Detroit, 3:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center; and July 16 vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m. at Cox Pavilion.

The Wolves will practice in Vegas starting Monday.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Timberwolves’ Summer League team includes Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark

card image

Draft picks Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky are expected to be on the squad for games in Las Vegas starting July 10.

Wolves

NBA champion Chet Holmgren returns home for youth camp at Minnehaha Academy

card image

Wolves

Timberwolves send guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Atlanta in sign-and-trade deal

card image