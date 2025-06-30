Review: Minneapolis writer studies Paris, one world expo at a time

The number of inventions, ideas and people introduced through expos in Paris feels too numerous to name. German cabinet maker Michael Thonet introduced the bistro chair, known as “no. 14 chair” or the Thonet, at the 1867 Exposition Universelle in Paris. Actor Sarah Bernhardt, who sailed in a hot air balloon at the 1878 fair, may be as well known as she is because of her participation in these fairs. Same for Louis Vuitton, who won a bronze medal at the 1867 World’s Fair and became the luggage supplier for King Alfonso XII of Spain and the future tsar of Russia, Nicholas II.