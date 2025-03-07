An art critic’s guide to Paris, from the Louvre to Dali

What to see: The Egyptian wing is one of the largest in the world, with more than 50,000 objects. Don’t miss the well preserved mummy of Pacheri from the Ptolemaic period (305-30 B.C.), wrapped entirely in strips of linen. “In the Department of Oriental Antiques, stand between two giant lamassu, mythological creatures from the 8th century B.C. that are referenced in the poem the Epic of Gilgamesh. Author Elif Shafak’s latest novel, “There Are Rivers in the Sky,” centers around the 19th-century excavations of these statues. From there, hop over to the Denon Wing and check out the French Crown Jewels in Gallery d’Appolon, where a crowd gathers around the glistening crown of Louis XV, covered in diamonds, rubies, emeralds and sapphires. The 11 paintings in the gallery tell the story of the Sun and Apollo, with works by nine French artists, including Eugène Delacroix and Charles Louis Muller. If you can stand the crowds, try to take a selfie with the Mona Lisa, who now has her own room.