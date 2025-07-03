News & Politics

‘All he wanted was to ride’: Friends, family remember vibrant 14-year-old whose life was cut short

Kevin Reitmeier died in a crash just blocks from home. At a makeshift memorial, family and friends remember a fearless boy who loved fast rides, root beer, and summer adventures.

By Sofia Barnett

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 10:44PM
Angela Tucker, Reitmeier’s grandmother, comforts her daughter, Cherise Marshall, at the memorial for Kevin Reitmeier, July 3, 2025, at the intersection of Ohio and George streets in St. Paul. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kevin Reitmeier was barely 14 years old when he left this world doing what he loved most.

On the morning of July 1, he and four friends woke up from a sleepover and decided to take his moped out for a ride. The boys took turns, with Kevin steering each one around the neighborhood in wide, looping spins. He’d drop one off, then pick up the next. But on his fourth ride that morning, Kevin didn’t make it back.

Speeding through a St. Paul intersection, he missed a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck at Ohio and George Streets. A 13-year-old friend with him was critically injured. Kevin was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In the days since, family and friends have gathered at the corner where Kevin was hit — now transformed into a patchwork memorial of flowers, candles, teddy bears and Call of Duty memorabilia. Notes are taped up and down the stop sign pole, written on small strips of printer paper in the shaky handwriting of classmates, cousins, neighbors and friends. A six-pack of A&W root beer and a family-sized bag of Funyuns — two of Kevin’s favorite snacks — were placed at the base.

Jameel Marshall, of Howard Lake, Minn., holds up a recent photo of his nephew Kevin Reitmeier Thursday, July 3, 2025 at the intersection of Ohio Street and George Street in St. Paul. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“He’s a fearless kid,” said Kevin’s uncle, Jameel Marshall. “He was the only one out of all the kids to jump from the boat in the middle of the lake with me. I’d leap off the boat and turn around, and there’s Kevin leaping in right behind me.”

Kevin loved fireworks. “The kid was a firework himself,” Marshall said.

He was loyal and adventurous, said his aunt, Cherise Marshall. A boy who hosted hangouts and always had a plan.

“He loved lakes, beaches, fishing, swimming,” she said. “In the summertime, if he wasn’t wearing basketball shorts, he’d have on his swim trunks.”

He loved God, too. Every Sunday, Kevin went to church and read the Bible. He played video games with Cherise — Call of Duty, mostly — and rode his motorbike every chance he got.

“He loved to go fast. He’s a gearhead,” Jameel Marshall said. “He likes to do mechanical stuff. All he wanted to do was ride.”

Kevin’s grandmother, Stacy Schminkey, said he was always the first to offer a hand — skinny like his dad, but strong and eager to be helpful however he could.

Jameel Marshall, of Howard Lake, Minn., lights a candle for his nephew Kevin Reitmeier at Kevin’s memorial Thursday, July 3, 2025 at the intersection of Ohio Street and George Street in St. Paul. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“He always had something smart to say,” she said, laughing through tears.

Alejandro Navarro, 13, met Kevin in gym class last year. They hit it off right away.

“He’s nice to everybody and fun to be around,” Alejandro said. “I’m keeping a soccer ball he gave me to remember him. One day, we met up to play soccer and he had a ball and he just gave it to me to keep.”

Schminkey stood at the intersection on Thursday and pointed to the stop sign, her voice breaking.

“Look at all of the vehicles that don’t stop,” she said. “If you’ve got a 14-year-old on a scooter, and the adults in big cars are not stopping, the kids aren’t going to stop.”

She said that once her family has had time to grieve, she’ll begin pushing for a stoplight at the intersection.

“We’ve got businesses and citizens around here, and people talking on the news about how they knew something was going to happen,” she said. “They’ve been waiting for something to happen, and it happened, and it was my grandson.”

Jameel Marshall stood quietly for a moment, then said what everyone else already knew.

“All I wanted was for him to live life and grow up,” he said. “And the fact that he couldn’t even start his freshman year of high school kills me.”

The memorial for Kevin Reitmeier Thursday, July 3, 2025 at the intersection of Ohio Street and George Street in St. Paul. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
