‘All he wanted was to ride’: Friends, family remember vibrant 14-year-old whose life was cut short

Kevin Reitmeier was barely 14 years old when he left this world doing what he loved most.
On the morning of July 1, he and four friends woke up from a sleepover and decided to take his moped out for a ride. The boys took turns, with Kevin steering each one around the neighborhood in wide, looping spins. He’d drop one off, then pick up the next. But on his fourth ride that morning, Kevin didn’t make it back.
Speeding through a St. Paul intersection, he missed a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck at Ohio and George Streets. A 13-year-old friend with him was critically injured. Kevin was pronounced dead at the hospital.
In the days since, family and friends have gathered at the corner where Kevin was hit — now transformed into a patchwork memorial of flowers, candles, teddy bears and Call of Duty memorabilia. Notes are taped up and down the stop sign pole, written on small strips of printer paper in the shaky handwriting of classmates, cousins, neighbors and friends. A six-pack of A&W root beer and a family-sized bag of Funyuns — two of Kevin’s favorite snacks — were placed at the base.
“He’s a fearless kid,” said Kevin’s uncle, Jameel Marshall. “He was the only one out of all the kids to jump from the boat in the middle of the lake with me. I’d leap off the boat and turn around, and there’s Kevin leaping in right behind me.”
Kevin loved fireworks. “The kid was a firework himself,” Marshall said.
He was loyal and adventurous, said his aunt, Cherise Marshall. A boy who hosted hangouts and always had a plan.
“He loved lakes, beaches, fishing, swimming,” she said. “In the summertime, if he wasn’t wearing basketball shorts, he’d have on his swim trunks.”