Teen killed, another badly hurt when their motorized scooter is hit at St. Paul intersection

One teenager died and another was critically injured when their motorized scooter was hit Tuesday morning by a pickup truck at a St. Paul intersection, officials said.
The collision occurred about 8:50 a.m. at Ohio and George streets on the city’s West Side, police said.
Officers provided first aid and called for fire medics, who took both boys to Regions Hospital, according to police.
A 14-year-old boy, who was operating the scooter, was declared dead at the hospital, while a 13-year-old boy riding with him was being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
“Preliminary information indicates that the juveniles ran a stop sign before the crash,” a statement from police read.
Police spokeswoman Alyssa Arcand added that “I believe [the boys] were riding in the street.” She added that preliminary information also “indicates no helmets were worn.”
The pickup driver has been cooperating with police and showed no signs of impairment from drugs or alcohol, police added.
Officials have yet to release the identities of the teenagers or the driver.