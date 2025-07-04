After a first quarter not like the others, Lynx roll against Mystics

Maybe the first quarter Thursday night was some sort of basketball hangover.
The Lynx offense looked a little disjointed, much like it did in Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Cup loss to Indiana. Minnesota struggled to defend inside.
And then: Enough.
In a 92-75 victory over Washington on Thursday at Target Center, the Lynx spotted the Mystics an early 10-point lead. They trailed by eight after the first quarter.
Then Napheesa Collier and Minnesota took over. The Lynx (15-2) finished the second quarter on a 19-6 run to go up by five. Then they started the second half 17-4.
Game over.
Collier scored 28 points, this after going 0-for-3 with no points in the first quarter. She had 10 of Minnesota’s 27 second-quarter points, nine of the team’s 27 in the third, nine more in the fourth. She finished 11-for-21 overall, making all five of her free throws; she has now made 33 straight. Alanna Smith, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams all scored 10. Williams had eight assists, Smith three blocks.
Washington (8-10) was led by Lucy Olsen’s 19 points off the bench.