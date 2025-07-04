After a first quarter not like the others, Lynx roll against Mystics

Lynx

Minnesota Lynx, after a first quarter not like the others, roll against the Washington Mystics

Napheesa Collier scored 28 points in a victory that concluded with Minnesota’s reserves adding to the margin.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 4, 2025 at 2:04AM

Maybe the first quarter Thursday night was some sort of basketball hangover.

The Lynx offense looked a little disjointed, much like it did in Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Cup loss to Indiana. Minnesota struggled to defend inside.

And then: Enough.

In a 92-75 victory over Washington on Thursday at Target Center, the Lynx spotted the Mystics an early 10-point lead. They trailed by eight after the first quarter.

Then Napheesa Collier and Minnesota took over. The Lynx (15-2) finished the second quarter on a 19-6 run to go up by five. Then they started the second half 17-4.

Game over.

Collier scored 28 points, this after going 0-for-3 with no points in the first quarter. She had 10 of Minnesota’s 27 second-quarter points, nine of the team’s 27 in the third, nine more in the fourth. She finished 11-for-21 overall, making all five of her free throws; she has now made 33 straight. Alanna Smith, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams all scored 10. Williams had eight assists, Smith three blocks.

Washington (8-10) was led by Lucy Olsen’s 19 points off the bench.

The Lynx scored 16 points in the first quarter, then outscored Washington 54-28 over the next two. Outscored 16-6 in the paint to start the game, the Lynx outscored the Mystics 46-20 there the rest of the game.

The Lynx opened the game making just three of 11 shots and falling behind by four. But when Bridget Carleton, and then McBride, hit three-pointers, it appeared the Lynx might be finding their offensive rhythm.

Not so.

Out of a timeout, Washington took off on a 9-0 run and eventually outscored the Lynx 14-4 over the final 3½ minutes of the quarter to take a 24-16 lead. The Lynx made six of 18 shots, two of eight threes. Washington shot 50 percent. While the Mystics made just two of 10 threes, they made nine of 12 two-point shots, had a 7-2 edge on second-chance points and a 16-6 edge on points in the paint.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 92, Mystics 75

WNBA standings

But things changed. Minnesota scored 54 points over the next 20 minutes. Down two, the Lynx ended the half on a 9-2 run that began with a McBride three, included Collier’s three-point play and ended with Smith’s buzzer-beating three that put the Lynx up 43-38 at the half. The Lynx outscored Washington 27-14 in the quarter, with Collier (10) and McBride (seven) getting 17 of those.

Then the Lynx opened the second quarter 12-2 to push their lead to 15 points midway through the third quarter. Collier had seven of those, including consecutive buckets after consecutive blocks by Smith on the defensive end.

