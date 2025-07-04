After a first quarter not like the others, Lynx roll against Mystics

Collier scored 28 points, this after going 0-for-3 with no points in the first quarter. She had 10 of Minnesota’s 27 second-quarter points, nine of the team’s 27 in the third, nine more in the fourth. She finished 11-for-21 overall, making all five of her free throws; she has now made 33 straight. Alanna Smith, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams all scored 10. Williams had eight assists, Smith three blocks.