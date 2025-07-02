Lynx fall to Fever in Commissioner’s Cup title game

The good news is that Tuesday’s game, despite its national broadcast, significant hype and rather large purse, won’t count in the WNBA standings.
The bad news: The Lynx chose the Commissioner’s Cup championship game against a .500 Indiana team playing without Caitlin Clark to play some of the worst basketball seen at Target Center in a long, long time.
In a 74-59 loss to the Fever, the Lynx held a 13-point lead with more than 8 minutes left in the first half. They didn’t score another point before halftime. An 18-0 run to end the first half became a 24-2 Indiana run early in the third, and the Fever were in control for good.
Because it never got better for the Lynx.
Minnesota made six of 29 field goals while being out-scored 40-22 over the second and third quarters. They set season lows in points, shooting (34.9%), assists (13), three-pointers attempted (16) and tied a season low with 22 made field goals.
Courtney Williams made four of 14 shots and turned the ball over six times. Napheesa Collier scored 12 points on 6-for-18 shooting with five turnovers of her own, her frustration perhaps showing when she got in a jawing match with Aliyah Boston late in the game. Moments later, after she had scored again, Boston raised her arms to the crowd.
Indiana? Even without Clark, the Fever dominated. Natasha Howard scored 16 points with 12 rebounds. Boston scored 12 with 11 boards. Aari McDonald and Kelsey Mitchell each had 12. Off the bench, Sophie Cunningham (13 points) became the fifth Fever player in double figures.
A year ago, the Lynx won this game in New York, a victory that showed the Lynx they could be a great team. In failing to defend that title, after a game like this, the Lynx will move forward with a jam-packed homestand with some issues to work through.