Lynx

Minnesota Lynx overwhelm Connecticut Sun with 26-point run, winning 102-63

The Lynx scored the last five points of the first quarter and the first 21 of the second and produced the third-biggest winning margin in their history.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 1:15AM

Just more than a month ago, also at Target Center, the Lynx hosted the Connecticut Sun. Minnesota started the game slowly, spending the better part of 3½ quarters digging a hole that only a 23-2 finish of the game could overcome.

Not this time.

In a 102-63 rout of the 2-15 Sun on Sunday night, the Lynx started fast, took a breath, then blew the Suns’ doors off.

The Lynx (14-2) got off to a 10-2 start. Then they scored the final five points of the first quarter and the first 21 of the second.

It was a marvelous display of balance, ball movement and defense, one that never seemed to stop in what turned out to be the third-biggest margin of victory in their history, after a 59-point win over Indiana in 2017 and a 43-point win over Los Angeles in 2006.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 102, Connecticut 63

WNBA standings

Napheesa Collier celebrated being named a captain of the WNBA All-Star Game by scoring 23 points with nine rebounds in 27 minutes over the first three quarters. She, like most Lynx starters, watched the final 10 minutes from the bench, a key fact when considering the Lynx started a stretch of five games in eight days.

Kayla McBride had 20 points and five assists, and Courtney Williams had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Lynx shot 50.7% and had assists on 27 of 36 made shots. At the same time, the Sun shot 34.8% and were never really in the game after that disastrous start to the second quarter. From 2:18 left in the first quarter until Alanna Smith scored with 2:57 left in the second, the Lynx outscored the Sun 26-0 while building a 31-point lead.

While scoring the first 21 points of the second quarter, the Lynx got points from seven players and held Connecticut to 0-for-13 shooting with five turnovers.

Related Coverage

Lynx

Lynx’s Collier, Indiana’s Clark will serve as WNBA All-Star captains

Lynx

With their star back and percolating, Lynx defeat Dream in overtime

TV and Media

Wolves and Lynx games could become a lot hipper with new ownership

After the Sun got back within 24 at the half, Collier scored seven points in a 15-5 start to the second half. The Lynx ended the third quarter up 36.

Aneesah Morrow led the Sun with 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The Lynx opened the game strong. With four of five starters scoring, Minnesota jumped to a 10-2 start and was quickly up by 10.

And that’s the way the quarter ended, shortly after Natisha Hiedeman drove the lane for a layup that put the Lynx up 27-17 entering the second quarter. McBride had eight points in the quarter, six of those coming in a 9-4 Lynx run to end the quarter.

about the writer

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

More from Lynx

See More

Lynx

Lynx overwhelm Sun with 26-point run, produce the third-biggest margin of victory in their history

card image

The Lynx scored the last five points of the first quarter and the first 21 of the second.

Lynx

Lynx’s Collier, Indiana’s Clark will serve as WNBA All-Star captains

card image

Lynx

With their star back and percolating, Lynx defeat Dream in overtime

card image