Just more than a month ago, also at Target Center, the Lynx hosted the Connecticut Sun. Minnesota started the game slowly, spending the better part of 3½ quarters digging a hole that only a 23-2 finish of the game could overcome.
Not this time.
In a 102-63 rout of the 2-15 Sun on Sunday night, the Lynx started fast, took a breath, then blew the Suns’ doors off.
The Lynx (14-2) got off to a 10-2 start. Then they scored the final five points of the first quarter and the first 21 of the second.
It was a marvelous display of balance, ball movement and defense, one that never seemed to stop in what turned out to be the third-biggest margin of victory in their history, after a 59-point win over Indiana in 2017 and a 43-point win over Los Angeles in 2006.
Napheesa Collier celebrated being named a captain of the WNBA All-Star Game by scoring 23 points with nine rebounds in 27 minutes over the first three quarters. She, like most Lynx starters, watched the final 10 minutes from the bench, a key fact when considering the Lynx started a stretch of five games in eight days.