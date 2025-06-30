The Lynx shot 50.7% and had assists on 27 of 36 made shots. At the same time, the Sun shot 34.8% and were never really in the game after that disastrous start to the second quarter. From 2:18 left in the first quarter until Alanna Smith scored with 2:57 left in the second, the Lynx outscored the Sun 26-0 while building a 31-point lead.