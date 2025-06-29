NEW YORK - The Lynx’s Napheesa Collier and Indiana’s Caitlin Clark will be captains for the WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA announced Sunday.
Clark received the most votes from fans, 1,293,526, about 100,000 more than Collier received.
The All-Star Game will be played July 19 in Indianapolis.
Collier leads the league in scoring at a career-best 24.5 points per game and is fourth in rebounding at 8.4 a game.
Clark, Indiana Fever star who is sidelined because of a groin strain, is averaging 18.2 points and 8.9 assists per game. She also led the fan voting last season, her rookie year, but she wasn’t captain because the All-Star format was the U.S. Olympic team playing against a group of WNBA stars so no captains were chosen.
The Fever and Lynx will play each other on Tuesday at Target Center in the Commissioner’s Cup final.
The 10 starters were selected from across the WNBA without regard to conference affiliation. Current players and a media panel joined fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fan voting accounted for 50% while the players’ vote and the media choices each accounted for 25%.
The pair will draft their fellow starters from a group that will be revealed Monday. After the starters are announced, the league’s head coaches will choose the 13 reserves by voting for three guards, five frontcourt players and four from either position. Coaches can’t vote for players from their own teams. The 12 reserves will be revealed next Sunday.