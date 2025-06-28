Lynx

Minnesota Lynx, with Napheesa Collier back and percolating, defeat Atlanta Dream in overtime

Napheesa Collier, who had missed two games because of injury, scored 26 points and made important plays at the end.

By Shelby Swanson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 28, 2025 at 2:46AM
Lynx star Napheesa Collier, back in the lineup, lines up a jump shot at Atlanta on Friday. (Minnesota Lynx)

Friday night in Atlanta felt less like a basketball game and more like heavyweight fighters trading blows.

The Lynx and Atlanta Dream played through nine lead changes. Five ties. And yet, each time the Lynx seemed woozy and on their heels, Napheesa Collier was there.

Collier, the WNBA’s leading scorer, returned after missing two games because of a back injury and propelled the Lynx to a 96-92 overtime win over the Dream, scoring 26 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing six assists and blocking two shots to help get the Lynx (13-2) back into the win column.

But it wasn’t Collier’s versatility or volume that was most impressive — it was her timing.

Collier, after an 11-point first quarter, shot just 1-for-10 and 0-for-4 on three-pointers until just over a minute remained in the fourth quarter.

Then she drove into the paint with 1:02 remaining to cut the Lynx’s deficit to two. With 21 seconds remaining, she drew a foul and sank two free throws to send the game to overtime.

In extra time, Collier was again crucial in an 8-0 Lynx run. She assisted on a pull-up jumper for Courtney Williams. The guard then returned the favor, assisting Collier on a running layup.

With the score tied 90-90 and just over a minute remaining, the Lynx went to Collier again. With a 10-foot turnaround fadeaway jumper, she put the Lynx ahead by two.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 96, Dream 92 (OT)

WNBA standings

From there, Kayla McBride was 4-for-4 on two trips to the free throw line to put the game away.

While Collier’s clutch performance was crucial, both in regulation and overtime, the Lynx’s defensive adjustments were equally critical.

The Dream (10-6) dominated the paint to the tune of 52 points Friday. This isn’t new for the Lynx, who faced similar issues in their loss to the Seattle Storm.

On Friday, the Lynx allowed just one layup in overtime.

Shelby Swanson

Intern

Shelby Swanson is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See More

