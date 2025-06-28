Friday night in Atlanta felt less like a basketball game and more like heavyweight fighters trading blows.
The Lynx and Atlanta Dream played through nine lead changes. Five ties. And yet, each time the Lynx seemed woozy and on their heels, Napheesa Collier was there.
Collier, the WNBA’s leading scorer, returned after missing two games because of a back injury and propelled the Lynx to a 96-92 overtime win over the Dream, scoring 26 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing six assists and blocking two shots to help get the Lynx (13-2) back into the win column.
But it wasn’t Collier’s versatility or volume that was most impressive — it was her timing.
Collier, after an 11-point first quarter, shot just 1-for-10 and 0-for-4 on three-pointers until just over a minute remained in the fourth quarter.
Then she drove into the paint with 1:02 remaining to cut the Lynx’s deficit to two. With 21 seconds remaining, she drew a foul and sank two free throws to send the game to overtime.
In extra time, Collier was again crucial in an 8-0 Lynx run. She assisted on a pull-up jumper for Courtney Williams. The guard then returned the favor, assisting Collier on a running layup.
With the score tied 90-90 and just over a minute remaining, the Lynx went to Collier again. With a 10-foot turnaround fadeaway jumper, she put the Lynx ahead by two.