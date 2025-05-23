Bridget Carleton’s contributions to Lynx go well beyond her statistics

She has been with the Lynx since 2019. She is coming off a career year, has played in the Olympics, is a big reason why the Lynx went to the WNBA Finals last season and have started this season 3-0 heading into Friday’s game with Connecticut at Target Center.
And we’re not talking about Napheesa Collier, but rather Bridget Carleton.
Take a look at a boxscore and you might not see particularly gaudy numbers. She hasn’t scored 85 points through three games like Collier, dished out 26 assists like Courtney Williams or pulled down 28 rebounds like Jessica Shepard.
But there is a reason why Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has stuck with Carleton since the 6-2 forward first signed a seven-day contract with the team in August 2019. And if it’s not always apparent in a boxscore, it’s clear to Reeve.
“That what we said to some of our new staff,” Reeve said. “BC has value, but until you’re up close and personal, you don’t understand all the things she does to help you win.’’
Reeve said this after the Lynx had won their second game of the season, 89-75 Sunday in Los Angeles.
It was a classic Carleton game: Eight points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals. There was a key dive to the floor in the fourth quarter that saved a possession. There was defense on the Sparks’ Rickea Jackson, who scored eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.
“You don’t walk out of here with Bridget Carleton’s name top of mind,” Reeve said. “But from our standpoint, she was absolutely vital.”