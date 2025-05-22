Safe to say, it’s been a year to remember for Hopkins girls basketball.
In March, the Royals won their state-record ninth state title, giving them one thing in common with 12-time NCAA champion University of Connecticut women’s basketball. Both programs now hold the most titles in their respective leagues.
Or, rather, one more thing in common — in addition to alum Paige Bueckers.
On Wednesday night, Royals alumni, youth players, families, coaches and community members flocked to Target Center to see the WNBA’s No. 1 pick play her first professional game in Minnesota as the Dallas Wings lost 85-81 to the Minnesota Lynx.
Bueckers recorded 12 points on 3-for-11 shooting and a game-high 10 assists in the Wings’ second loss to Minnesota this week. The teams also opened the season against one another in Dallas last Friday.
“To have [family, friends and former Hopkins and AAU teammates] here, it means everything to me, just because they are a huge part of my story and getting here,” said Bueckers ahead of Wednesday’s game.
It’s only fitting that the Lynx employee who helped rally some of the Royals is another Hopkins alum.
Evelyn Knox — who won two state titles at Hopkins, went on to play at Wayne State College and is now a group event account executive with the Lynx and Timberwolves — was a junior on the basketball team when seventh-grade Bueckers enrolled at Hopkins West Middle School.