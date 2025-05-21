An old saying holds that you should never meet your heroes.
Paige Bueckers has already met them, and now wants to beat them.
Tuesday afternoon, Bueckers, the former Hopkins and UConn star who was selected with the first pick in the 2025 draft by the Dallas Wings, took shots at Target Center with her new team.
Wednesday, she’ll play against the Minnesota Lynx, the team of her childhood dreams.
As a child, Bueckers idolized Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson and their Lynx teammates. Wednesday, Bueckers will make her first appearance as a professional basketball player in Minneapolis, facing the Lynx, with Whalen and Brunson serving as assistant coaches to another of Bueckers’ idols, Chery Reeve.
Bueckers had a poster of Whalen on her bedroom wall, and Whalen’s career could be an ideal road map for Bueckers as she tries to conquer a new level of basketball.
“I just remember them winning all the time, the dynasty that they created, the core group of players they had,” Bueckers said. “I was a huge Maya [Moore], Seimone [Augustus], Rebekkah, Sylvia [Fowles] fan, and of everybody in between.”
Bueckers said she hasn’t spoken to Whalen lately but that “I know I can always reach out. Not during competition, of course, but throughout the offseason and stuff like that, and they’ll always be accommodating to talk to me and give me words of advice.”