RandBall: Paige Bueckers has been destined for greatness since sixth grade

You see the social post resurface often, particularly around the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and particularly this season.
In it, a seemingly impossibly small and young Paige Bueckers — about a month shy of her 12th birthday — is posing for a picture wearing the jersey of her youth team in St. Louis Park.
Gary Knox, who was in the gym to watch his older daughter play and was also running a girls’ basketball recruiting web site at the time, snapped the photo and wrote the now legendary (and prescient) text to go with it before posting it on Twitter/X:
“Remember the name: Paige Bueckers. 6th grade, think Diana Taurasi. Best 6th grade G I’ve ever seen. St. Louis Park.”
That’s a lot to put on such a young player. History is filled with countless suggestions that a rising star is the “next” someone else, only for any number of factors to interrupt the narrative.
But in this case? It seems to be absolutely spot on.
“I guess it was kind of crazy for me to compare her to Diana Taurasi,” Knox said in a recent interview with CT Insider. “But I think if you would have walked in the gym back then it wasn’t hard to see.”
Bueckers of course went on to star at Hopkins High School and UConn, perhaps saving her best for last in college with a dominant 2025 NCAA tournament that culminated in her first national championship.