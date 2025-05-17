ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Paige Bueckers’ family was here Friday night. Some former teammates.
Oh. And nearly 7,000 of her newest friends.
Her former high school had a watch party. But at College Park Center, on the campus of the University of Texas-Arlington, a packed house gave Bueckers, making her WNBA debut for the Dallas Wings, a coming-out party.
After it was over, after the Lynx had pulled away in the second half for a 99-84 victory, the emotions were mixed.
“The first one’s always the hardest, usually,” Bueckers said.
Making her first start on a significantly revamped Wings squad, Bueckers had a solid outing. She scored 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting. She pulled down seven rebounds, had two assists.
“You have to have a starting point,” said Bueckers, who, like Caitlin Clark last year, was a big part of the league’s publicity buildup this spring even before she had played a game. “You have to have a foundation to build on.”