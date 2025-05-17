Lynx leave Bueckers and Dallas behind in season opener

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – The arena here at the University of Texas-Arlington was mostly full, totally loud.
It was opening night. Better, it was the WNBA debut for native Minnesotan and former UConn star Paige Bueckers, who won a national title for the Huskies just weeks ago before being drafted first overall in the WNBA draft.
But she wasn’t the best former Huskies player on the floor Friday night.
That would be Napheesa Collier, who entered the season as a favorite to win the MVP after finishing second to Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson last summer.
In a 99-84 victory over Dallas that was close until Minnesota’s third-quarter explosion, it was another UConn alum who almost did it all.
Collier scored 34 points. Of those, 18 came in the third quarter, which ended with the Lynx up 15 after they ended the quarter on a 23-9 run.
The Lynx needed all that production in front of a rabid crowd and without center Alanna Smith (injured quad) and Kayla McBride, who remains away from the team for personal reasons.