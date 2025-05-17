Lynx leave Bueckers and Dallas behind in season opener

Lynx

Minnesota Lynx leave Paige Bueckers and Dallas Wings behind in WNBA season opener

Napheesa Collier scored 34 points and led a third-quarter surge that settled the game. Courtney Williams had 25 points and nine assists for Minnesota.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 17, 2025 at 1:55AM
Dallas guard Paige Bueckers, a Minnesotan in her first WNBA game, drives the ball past Lynx forward Bridget Carleton on Friday in Arlington, Texas. (Richard W. Rodriguez/The Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – The arena here at the University of Texas-Arlington was mostly full, totally loud.

It was opening night. Better, it was the WNBA debut for native Minnesotan and former UConn star Paige Bueckers, who won a national title for the Huskies just weeks ago before being drafted first overall in the WNBA draft.

But she wasn’t the best former Huskies player on the floor Friday night.

That would be Napheesa Collier, who entered the season as a favorite to win the MVP after finishing second to Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson last summer.

In a 99-84 victory over Dallas that was close until Minnesota’s third-quarter explosion, it was another UConn alum who almost did it all.

Collier scored 34 points. Of those, 18 came in the third quarter, which ended with the Lynx up 15 after they ended the quarter on a 23-9 run.

The Lynx needed all that production in front of a rabid crowd and without center Alanna Smith (injured quad) and Kayla McBride, who remains away from the team for personal reasons.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 99, Wings 84

Collier scored 14 of those 23 points in the game-deciding run.

Courtney Williams had a 25-point, nine-assist game, scoring 15 in the third quarter. Jessica Shepard — getting the start for Smith — scored 15 with eight rebounds.

Perhaps most encouraging was the play of third-year player Diamond Miller, who spent much of last season deep on the Lynx bench after an early-season knee injury. Miller scored 13 points.

Five Wings players scored in double figures, led by Arike Ogunbowale (16). Bueckers scored 10 points with seven rebounds and two assists in her league debut.

Minnesota had a 15-8 lead early in the first quarter before the Wings finished it 13-4 to take a two-point lead into the second. It was tied at halftime.

But Collier and Williams took over in the third quarter, combining for 33 of the team’s 35 points and six of the team’s 10 assists.

It was still a one-point game with about six minutes left in the third quarter when the Lynx went on a 10-0 run, with Collier scoring eight and Williams two, forcing a Dallas timeout.

Out of that timeout, Bueckers missed and Williams scored again. After the two teams made a free throw each, Williams fed Collier and the lead was 73-59 and the run was 15-2.

But a 5-0 Wings run forced a Lynx timeout with just under two minutes left in the quarter.

It was a good timeout. Because the Lynx went out and finished the quarter 8-2 to take an 81-66 lead into the fourth quarter.

