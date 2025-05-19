Lynx

Minnesota Lynx improve to 2-0 with familiar-looking victory at Los Angeles

The Lynx got 24 points from Napheesa Collier and took control after halftime against the Sparks.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 12:32AM
Lynx star Napheesa Collier dribbles during a preseason game against Chicago on May 10 at Target Center. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

For the Lynx, it was a different team, different city.

But a very familiar feel.

The Lynx won their second in a row to start the season with a 89-75 victory at Los Angeles, a game that felt a lot like Friday’s season-opening victory at Dallas.

Again the Lynx played rather loose in a tight first half, which ended up with the Lynx up a point. Again the Lynx used defense to fuel the offense while taking control in the second half.

The Sparks (1-1) opened the fourth quarter cutting an eight-point Lynx lead to five at 72-67. But the rest of the game belonged to the visitors, who ended the game on a 17-8 run.

After scoring 34 points in the season opener, Napheesa Collier scored 24 points for the Lynx. Rebounding from a 1-for-9 start, Courtney Williams scored 11 of her 13 points in the third quarter. Alanna Smith, after missing the first game because of a quad injury, had 18 points. Backup forward Jessica Shepard had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Los Angeles was led by Azura Stevens’ 21. But 14 of those came in the first 10 minutes.

The first quarter belonged to Stevens and Collier. Stevens hit all five of her shots, all three of her threes and had 14 points, 12 coming in a 14-4 run that put the Sparks up three mid-quarter. But Collier scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting, eight coming in Minnesota’s 12-4 end to the quarter and put Minnesota up 30-25.

That lead was down to one by halftime after the Lynx offense cooled, shooting 35.3% in the second 10 minutes.

Actually the lead disappeared entirely when Los Angeles opened the second quarter 12-6. Collier scored five points as the Lynx responded with a 12-6 run that put them up 46-40 when Smith fed Shepard for a layup with 1:37 left. But Plum hit a three and Hamby — who scored 11 in the quarter — scored a second-chance bucket to pull the Sparks within a point.

It appeared the Lynx were on the verge of taking control of the game when they opened the second half on an 18-8 run. Williams was a big part of that, scoring 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting in the third after going 1-for-9 in the first half.

Williams’ three with 4:05 left in the quarter put the Lynx up 64-53.

But the Lynx couldn’t keep the momentum going, in large part because of fouling at sent Los Angeles to the free-throw line seven times.

The Sparks responded by finishing the quarter strong, pulling within eight entering the fourth.

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

