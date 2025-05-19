Minnesota Lynx improve to 2-0 with familiar-looking victory at Los Angeles

For the Lynx, it was a different team, different city.
But a very familiar feel.
The Lynx won their second in a row to start the season with a 89-75 victory at Los Angeles, a game that felt a lot like Friday’s season-opening victory at Dallas.
Again the Lynx played rather loose in a tight first half, which ended up with the Lynx up a point. Again the Lynx used defense to fuel the offense while taking control in the second half.
The Sparks (1-1) opened the fourth quarter cutting an eight-point Lynx lead to five at 72-67. But the rest of the game belonged to the visitors, who ended the game on a 17-8 run.
After scoring 34 points in the season opener, Napheesa Collier scored 24 points for the Lynx. Rebounding from a 1-for-9 start, Courtney Williams scored 11 of her 13 points in the third quarter. Alanna Smith, after missing the first game because of a quad injury, had 18 points. Backup forward Jessica Shepard had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Los Angeles was led by Azura Stevens’ 21. But 14 of those came in the first 10 minutes.
The first quarter belonged to Stevens and Collier. Stevens hit all five of her shots, all three of her threes and had 14 points, 12 coming in a 14-4 run that put the Sparks up three mid-quarter. But Collier scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting, eight coming in Minnesota’s 12-4 end to the quarter and put Minnesota up 30-25.