Lynx star Napheesa Collier: ‘The pressure is from knowing what we’re capable of’

The Lynx were supposed to have Tuesday off.
The preseason over, the Friday opener at Dallas looming, the plan was to practice Monday, rest a day, then have two final days of work before hitting the road.
But then Monday happened: a lackluster practice that annoyed Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve to the point that she ended it early.
“The way we showed up today, it seemed like they were not interested in being here, working on anything, Reeve said. “It was, ‘So we don’t have a game ‘til Friday, why are we here?’ ”
Not surprisingly, the day off was canceled.
Minnesota is about to, for the most part roster-wise, run it back from the team that reached Game 5 of the WNBA finals last season when the 2025 season starts at Dallas — and Paige Bueckers — on Friday night.
From the start of camp a couple of weeks ago, the theme has been that the team, frustrated with the way that overtime game Game 5 ended, will enter this season with a chip on its collective shoulder. Perhaps Reeve’s annoyance with her team Monday reinforced the message that Friday is the start of another journey, one that comes with no guarantee of similar success.
“That’s exactly what we talked about the first day [of training camp],” Reeve said. “Each iteration of the Lynx is different. Things change. Life hits people. There are a lot of reasons why things aren’t exactly the same. So you have to figure out what this team is.”