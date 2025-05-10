Carleton went to the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the 2019 draft and made the roster, but lasted just four games before being waived. She was signed to a seven-day contract by the Lynx, then a full-season deal, and has been here since. With her confidence rising — and with encouragement from coach Cheryl Reeve — Carleton asserted herself last summer. After entering the starting lineup, she set career highs in scoring (9.6) and rebounds (3.8) while shooting 44.4% on three-pointers while finishing third in the league’s most improved player voting.