Three of the five starters who return for the Lynx — who are in many ways running it back with a team that came within a questionable call of a fifth WNBA title last fall — are all basically the same age. They’re all part of the 2019 draft class, have all played in the Olympics, are all coming off career years, are all convinced even better things lie ahead.
But Napheesa Collier, Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton have taken such different paths to get here.
“We compare stories,” Smith said.
The Lynx will open the regular season Friday at Dallas. They won 30 games last season, finished with the No. 2 seed, made it to the WNBA Finals. This year, with so many players back, they have a chip on their shoulders, a chair and a chance.
Collier, Smith and Carleton are examples of how the Lynx have managed to get back into the championship mix. Collier was a top draft pick. Smith was identified and signed as a free agent. Carleton was claimed off waivers and developed.
“It’s interesting to hear about the different paths and journeys with different coaches and experiences,” Smith said.
Three for the road
The roster is filled with the class of 2019, including top backups Jessica Shepard and Natisha Hiedeman.
But Collier, Smith and Carleton return as starters.