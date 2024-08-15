To get an idea of what success in Olympics women’s basketball means to the players, consider Wednesday afternoon in the atrium of the Target Center, where Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and players Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton and Alanna Smith were officially welcomed back from Paris.
Lynx’s four Olympians return to Target Center with three medals, new perspective
Between Team USA’s Cheryl Reeve and Napheesa Collier, Australia’s Alanna Smith and Canada’s Bridget Carleton, the Lynx got a taste of three different Olympic trajectories.
Reeve was Team USA’s head coach. Collier was wearing the second gold medal she’s won with the same team. Smith, from Australia, was wearing her bronze medal, the first the Opals have won in 12 years. Carleton was Team Canada’s MVP, but did not make it out of group play.
Reeve and Collier talked about expectations for Team USA. Smith talked about a promising future for Australia. Carleton talked frankly about the disappointment. As a group they represented the emotions that come from playing on a world stage.
It’s important.
“It’s hard for me,” Carleton said, struggling at times not to show just how much. “It’s the peak of sports, the Olympics. You work years for this moment. There is disappointment. The emotions are still there. It’s going to be a process.”
That process will begin Thursday night, as the Lynx — in third place in the WNBA into the Olympic break — host Washington to kick-start the final 15 games of the season.
But Wednesday was a time to remember what happened in Paris.
Reeve talked about getting a message from Team USA men’s coach Steve Kerr after the women had beaten home France by a point in the title game, giving the team a 61-game Olympic winning streak and eight straight gold medals. It read: “Welcome to the Thank God club.”
“It’s either relief or misery when you’re the coach,” Reeve said jokingly, at least a little. “But I’m thrilled to have a chance to add another gold medal to the dynasty that is USA Basketball.”
There is more than that. Having learned a bit about expectations while leading the Lynx to four WNBA titles in seven seasons, Reeve’s goal was to make the journey particular to this singular team as joyous as possible. Both Reeve and Collier talked about how special it was to do together.
Collier was a starter and a high-minutes player for Team USA after mainly watching and learning the last time. She averaged 6.7 points, was second on the team with 6.5 rebounds and third in minutes played per game (23:29).
Both Carleton and Smith were the MVP of their respective teams. Smith was named to the tournament’s All-Star Five after averaging 11.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Carleton averaged 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Frankly, the pressure on Team USA was intense.
“Those expectations means you’re the best in the world,” Collier said. “To be a part of something that dominant is an amazing experience. It comes with a lot of pressure, and sometimes it’s unfair. But you do your best under pressure. … Obviously there will be a day, sometime, when the streak breaks. Hopefully it’s way past when I’m done. But when you look back at what we’ve done, it’s unmatched.”
All three players are looking forward to Los Angeles in 2028. Collier’s impact figures to take another step. After going through a coaching staff change and the influx of some new players, Carleton wants to be back and help push Team Canada into the medal round.
For Smith, it’s been a remarkable trip. Two years ago the former Stanford star had been cut and wasn’t on a WNBA roster. So far away from home, she couldn’t wait around for any short-term opportunities. There was some thought her WNBA story had ended.
But Smith had a strong season in Europe. She went to Chicago and became a productive starter in 2023. Signed by the Lynx as a free agent, Smith is having a career year.
“I was pretty low,” Smith said. “And now I’m sitting here in the company of greatness. I won a medal myself. I’m on a great team in the WNBA. If you told me this was going to happen to me two years ago I’d have said you were lying. Winning a medal in the Olympics is awesome. Winning a championship in the WNBA would be the cherry on top. To do it with these guys — that’s the next goal.”
And that starts Thursday. Talking about 2028 can wait, for a while. Reeve didn’t mention whether she would have the opportunity or the desire to return as the Team USA coach. But she did say the rising interest in women’s basketball, combined with existing expectations, made the head job a little harder this time around. She talked about conversation and criticism surrounding who was on the team, the starting five, the rotations, the minutes played.
“This is what it’s become,” Reeve said. “And so it makes the seat I was sitting in a bit more challenging, a little less rewarding. I think that’s a sad commentary. I’m really hopeful that we can find our way, moving forward.”
