Lynx rally past Dallas Wings in home opener, Paige Bueckers’ return to Minnesota

With a tight rotation, balanced scoring and some extraordinary ball movement that made up for a slew of turnovers, the Minnesota Lynx did something that hasn’t happened since 2019.
They have started the season 3-0.
Their 85-81 victory over Dallas in their home opener Wednesday at Target Center – with an announced attendance of 12,772 – was not pretty, and it was far less convincing than Minnesota’s season-opener at Dallas last week.
But, after a slow start to the game – Minnesota was down 15-5 with the game barely 4 minutes old – the Lynx rallied to take a lead after the first quarter that they never lost.
But it was not easy. Their 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter was trimmed to three twice and, after Minnesota’s 19th turnover, to two on Arike Ogunbowale’s three-pointer with 39 seconds left.
But Napheesa Collier’s two free throws with 17.5 seconds ice the game.
The Lynx turned the ball over 19 times – leading to 21 Wings points. But, when they held onto the ball, the Lynx moved it beautifully.
Minnesota had assists on 27 of 28 made baskets. Seven Lynx players had two or more assists. William and Natisha Hiedeman combined for 15