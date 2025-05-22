Neal: Success of Bueckers, Holmgren, Minnesota franchises emblematic of this ‘State of Basketball’

Members of the State of Basketball gathered on Wednesday to welcome back one of their own in Paige Bueckers, the Hopkins and UConn legend who is embarking on her rookie WNBA season. It was one reason why upper deck seats in Target Center were made available on Wednesday.
Bueckers was cheered when she entered the court for pregame warmups. The cheers turned into screams when she was introduced as part of Dallas’ starting lineup.
Then she started missing shots, and the crowd began rooting for one of her attempts to fall in. After four misses, a three-pointer swished through with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left in the second quarter, and her fans celebrated.
“It was crazy,” Bueckers said. “The one that I made and the ones I missed.”
When she wasn’t scoring, she was dishing. She finished with 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting, 10 assists and two turnovers. Her first double-double as a professional coming in a very familiar place. And her 37 minutes on the court Wednesday was matched only by Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier.
On Saturday, Chet Holmgren, the Minnehaha Academy and Gonzaga star, will return to Minnesota as Oklahoma City tries to reach the NBA Finals in its best-of-seven series against the Wolves. The Thunder lead the Wolves 1-0, but the Wolves have been in this spot before.
Hoops in this state can’t be much better at the moment. Minnesota prep products are playing in major college conferences across the country. Some are now landing on NBA and WNBA rosters. The Wolves are in the middle of a championship window. The Lynx are looking to revisit their dynastic times.
State of Basketball has a nice ring to it.